Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, in this interview with State House correspondents, explains why President Muhammadu Buhari needs to implement the National Livestock Implementation plan and other issues. JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH was there for LEADERSHIP SUNDAY.

Why did you come to see the president?

I came in two respects-one on behalf of the Northern Governors Forum and the other as a state governor. First, to also extend our felicitations with the president on the new year, we are in a new year and in January, to congratulate and commend him for the bold steps taken especially in addressing the insecurity in the country, especially that of northern Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change of service chiefs is very commendable, also to keep up and remind him of some of the outstanding things that were left behind by their predecessors so that we can hasten and conclude them to make people say we have serious cases of banditry and so many issues of insecurity in the country are not the same . We are going to give maximum cooperation to the new service chiefs while also commending the out gone service chiefs for their role in addressing the insecurity.

Then secondly, as northern governors, we have protracted problems in the NNDC, especially with New Nigerian Newspapers staff who were laid off or retired. That is about their gratuity and pensions and the president intervened. That has taken a whole lot of weight from us. I also commend him on the setting up of the committee on alternate education, the one that was inaugurated and other things that are in the interest of the nation, but specifically on behalf of my state, I made an appeal to the president.

People are talking about markets, in Plateau State one of the things keeping us is the Jos Market and it has been burnt down and up till now it is difficult to rebuild the market. You know market is very essential to people and I have tried in several ways but definitely as a father I came to him for some interventions to start rebuilding the Jos Main Market .

Besides the issues that were laid in respect to addressing the genuine reasons of #EndSars especially youth restiveness and role of traditional council. We already set up a committee under traditional rulers and those committees have turned out their reports and we agreed that in February the whole northern governors will meet with traditional rulers to address youth restiveness and issues of traditional councils which we relate to issues of general insecurity in the North and of course Nigeria .

We did that and we are prepared for the meeting in February and let the president know we are preparing for it. He may decide to attend or he may send in a representative. Those things are very important, to thank him also for all the efforts we are seeing. We are in a new year and we are seeing new actions in the interest of the country and to assure him of our general support.

What kind of support do you need in rebuilding the Jos market?

It is not really a grant, the Jos market was burnt sometime in 2006, it was brought down by a dynamite, that time when there was insecurity, it coincided almost at the time when the trade center was brought down. Since then, It has been very difficult building the market. Each time we call on investors to come, insecurity in Nigeria here and there.

This time we are burdened with a lot of issues, Covid-19 has stretched us too much here and there to even to start to talk about the building. What is more important especially to the typical Pleateau man now is we don’t have a market and recently we are seeing markets being burnt here and there. Market is very important. As they intervene in other markets we are also appealing that our market is still there so that if there are interventions we can start rebuilding the market.

Are you asking for any specific amount?

Yes, we are asking, the assessment so far is between N12 and N15 billion to rebuild that market.

What about issues of herders-farmers clashes and review of cattle rearing?

Incidentally, I am a member of the livestock committee under the vice president and I represent the North Central. That was the purpose of setting up that committee and it made far-reaching recommendations and then funds were to be made available to pilot states, Plateau and about nine states are pilot states, to address some of these issues. The issue was to move away from the old ways of rearing cows and find modern ways of doing it. In some places, they will do it that way, but then in a confined environment, which was agreed to by all and that is part of the point I was raising, to remind Mr President to hasten the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

We are still left with the herdsmen/farmers problem, the implementation of the NLTP will go a long way to address these issues. Whether we like it or not, we need cows and it’s also some people’s occupation, but where it leads to conflicts and raises hazards like insecurity, we have to address it. While we tolerate it, we must still address it because it is some people’s means of economic livelihood, but it shouldn’t be posing hazards of insecurity to anybody.

What about the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity?

The issue of insecurity and the question of formation of outfits to address it, it started and when it was thrown open that which way, in the North we decided to favour community policing because people have their different kinds of traditions. We are already implementing community policing. In my state, we have already trained 700 people we are still going to train 700 more for community police to address some of those things. In the South West, yes, they prefer Amotekun, but recently when they had a clash we had to come in quickly. You would recall that when there was the quit notice, I am the chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, I also saw the heat coming up for me, but with maturity we were able to resolve that issue through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and you saw representations moving to Ondo State to address the issue. Some of those issues are usually communication problems. In the midst of it you will also see conflict merchants, some people are conflict merchants, without conflicts they don’t survive. We don’t want minor issues to turn into serious conflicts and I am very happy that with the intervention of the governors’ forum, the issue was addressed.

Then the last issue that you mentioned about Covid-19 vaccination, personally, I have addressed people, I have done sensitisation in my state and I have told them at the Northern Governors’ Forum that when the vaccines come, we should show example by being the first to take it and they agreed. We are ready to offer ourselves for vaccination. Now, we are drumming up sensitisation.

We have quarrel with some of our colleagues who say they don’t believe in it and my question is if the president believes in it, who else would say he doesn’t believe in it? The president believes in it, he set up the PTF and money is going into addressing those issues, he recently reeled out the regulations. So, why would anyone say there’s no Covid-19 and you cannot address it? If you don’t want it, personally, yes, but not when you are protecting people.

I recently saw, maybe they have not come out to tell you, some of those states that claimed they don’t have it, their people have gone for service and the moment they got tested, they discovered many of those from such states were positive. So, if it’s not in your state, why are corps members from your state testing positive? We must be able to address issues when they are of common interest and also for the benefit of the people. It’s not about religion or politics. When you have a claim of scientific research, it is only another scientific research that can counter it, that’s my option.

So, I agree with you that we need a lot of sensitisation, not only us governors, including you journalists, to be able to drum it. In my state, just in the last two weeks, I have lost prominent personalities, I mean we’ve buried VIPs; from Assistant Inspector General of Police to so many other big time people. Those are prominent people, what of the ordinary person who will die and no one will put his name in the newspaper? If we have to address issues, let us address them. I like what the president did by issuing the regulations which we are going to implement. People who want to run away from the vaccine, they can’t run away from enforcement of the protocols.

Attachments area