By SALIHU DANTATA MAHMUD |



There is the need for the Lagos state police command to overhaul its state investigation bureaus (SIB), crime branches of both divisional headquarters and area commands. It appears some officers and men compromise standard in order to satisfy interests of either suspects or complainants who play to the gallery by way of giving gratification.

The recent rape allegation case against one Smart Chukwuma, a bus conductor who lives in Iyana Paja area of Lagos who came back from his daily conductor work that fateful afternoon precisely 10-year-old girl on the 7th of May, 2019 to be accosted with rape allegation of a ten year old girl daughter of one Grace, his neighbour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Chukwuma currently in Ikeja medium correctional custodial centre, Ikeja stated that he was not given fair hearing as the Ikeja Area Command refused to be involved in the medical examination of the alleged victim in order to ascertain the facts of whether Chukwuma committed the act or not since laboratory tests don’t lie as evidence could be found. But the Police allowed only the victim’s mother to go to the hospital for the tests on her daughter’s private part. The issues here are; Who is the principal witness to the rape saga? Was Smart Chukwuma not taking his bath when the little girl shouted to her

mother that “mummy he is around?” Was the act committed before the 7th May 2019 or that very day? Has Chukwuma not been living in that same neigbourhood for long? If the police claim he did it, where is their own copy of the medical report outside the one obtained by the victim’s mother? Is Smart Chukwuma not just innocently suffering for sins he did not commit and the police taking advantage of him as a mere bus conductor? Whether these questions raised are genuine or not, at least accurate answers are enough for the honourable justice of the Ikeja court 4 to give fair hearing to citizen Smart Chukwuma. Many Nigerians have overtime raised concerns on poor police investigations and subsequent faulty criminal justice administration where innocent citizens are convicted without committing the crimes they are accused of. It is high time the president overhauls and restructures the entire Nigeria Police Force. This is not the first time reports of lopsided investigation of cases due to interest by certain people either inside or outside is coming to public glare.

Whatever the case may be, let the case of Smart Chukwuma that is presently before Ikeja High Court 4 be re-investigated for fair justice and dispensation of equitable justice.

There is no crime for anyone defending his or her right no matter what. One is not in anyway holding brief for the suspect after all he is not in anyway related to me nor of my religion but acting as a defender of the forts and rights of every Nigerian irrespective of tribe, religion and class.

Severally, he is denied taken to court whenever the case comes up after adjournment which itself exposed the connivance and conspiracy of some police officers especially the investigating police officer (IPO) and the victim’s mother for reasons best known to them. The world would want to know and see the police medical report obtained from any clinic or hospital regarding the victim. As an Ambassador of the Salute Nigeria Initiative Three in One Campaign against Insecurity, COVID-19 and Gender Violence, I have always opposed any act of rape by whoever. As such, I cannot be accused of holding brief for Smart Chukwuma. The appeal am making is for the case to be re-investigated for fairness and justice. We have seen in the past where innocent Nigerians fall prey to enemies net by getting them roped in on rape and other related accusations except if such suspects get divine intervention from God.

The chief judge of Lagos State, director of public prosecution and the Lagos State commissioner of police should deem it necessary to review this case. Some highly placed forces are making possible the subversion of justice. Whatever the outcome may be, we are not going to relent until Smart Chukwuma is given fair hearing because he has already suffered enough for a crime he said he did not commit. Every suspect remains innocent until proven guilty by any competent court of law.

Citizen Smart Chukwuma, although a conductor, is a bonafide Nigerian like any other Nigerian. I have fought for the rights of different class of people since my sojourn to the activist world.

There are so many other cases like that of Citizen Chukwuma. The inspector general of police, Lagos State chief judge and the Lagos state director of Public Prosecutions should please call for the case file in order to correct the issues. And in the reviewing of the case, if citizen Chukwuma is found wanting, let the law take its course. The sweetness of democracy is for every citizen to enjoy fundamental human right, freedom of expression and association. Lagos State judiciary as well as the Police Command, Area-Commands as well as the divisional offices need to be overhauled for efficiency and fair dispensation of justice.

– Mahmud is a public commentator and writes from Abuja