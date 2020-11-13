By Al-Amin Ciroma |

We often understate the importance of solid waste as a public health because we lack policies, which will help tackle the issue of disposal and utilisation of the waste generated in our country in a comprehensive and integrated way.

Many at times the federal government consistently states that it will make the policy to be vibrant in order to provide a framework for the integration of efforts by the federal, state and local governments, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders in waste management.

On a clear reflection, the menace of solid waste contributes to global warming that perpetrates the sophistication of all the causes of waste. The most pressing environmental challenges faced by urban and rural areas of our communities continue to wreak devastating havoc on the planet. So, why aren’t more people talking about it? Where are the stage actors who pose for political movements, campaigns, road shows, drama, etc. why aren’t they talking about climate change? And to the extent they exist, what are they saying about the issue?

To help answer these questions, I must say, we need to seriously look at our planet, discuss protecting nature and the environment to portray it in best narratives across popular culture. This aspect of the discussion must be wide-ranging on how solid waste is affecting our daily lives. Climate change, weather and environmental degradation should be in the news, reports and to consistently point out the need for dramatic actions to address its causes and impacts. And…I could go on and on.

Suffice it to say our country is yet to conform to the acceptable practices in taking care of our planet, most especially on solid waste management and other natural reflections. It is estimated that waste generation in Nigeria gives an average of 42 million tonnes annually. This is more than half of 62 million tonnes of waste generated in sub-Sahara Africa every year.

It is vital to also say that with the growing Nigeria’s population, our poor waste management is a great concern most especially a threat to the health of the people and environment. The culture of arbitrary dumping of refuse by us, has undoubtedly led to increasing illegal dumpsites while refuse heaps have become a common sight in popular urban centers across the country. Thousands of tonnes of the waste are generated daily in Nigeria, which mostly ends up in open dumps and drains.

The bad habit of the environmental impacts from solid waste management is entrenched in inadequate collection and recovery of reusable waste like thermoplastics, which made up sachet water packages, is increasingly becoming a problem in Nigeria.

Some countries of the world have gone far in revolutionalising the way they tackle waste. In 2017 alone, India generates about 60 million tonnes of garbage every day and about 45 million tonnes of garbage remains untreated. But in 2017, authorities in India gave themselves an ultimatum of two years in order to take certain strong actions to save their country from drowning in its own garbage and make it a ‘clean India’ by 2019. And today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the prestigious global goalkeeper award for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for improved sanitation coverage and waste management.

A few years ago, Columbia also came up with the idea of a recycling initiative known as ECOBOT. It was a culture of recycling waste across the country that was solely designed in such a way that every time you deposit a transparent plastic bottle or any solid waste, you will automatically receive a coupon offered by associated companies for free meals at restaurants, movie tickets, etc. The initiative was invented not just by simply telling its citizens about the virtues of recycling, but by actually incentivizing and giving rewards for every recycled item.

The Indonesian government also encouraged its people to trade trash for free health care, while Sweden came up with outstanding ways to show the world how to really take out the trash. It has more than 32 waste management plants to produce heat for over 810,000 households and electricity for over 250,000 houses. They have adopted a recycling policy which funnels all the energy generated by burning waste into the national heating network.

Uganda has also come up with a systematic mantra to deal with waste, they engaged artists and environmentalists to design and create amusement parks for children from the waste, they make 100 similar parks in most of the big cities in the country. Other countries like Rwanda have also done their own electronically. An E-waste format of waste management was introduced with the help of equipment dependent on electric currents with electromagnetic fields in order to work properly.

In Nigeria, the first organic waste power plant was launched April last year at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka with the aim of cubing power outages which are frequent and random in the country, but the cake wasn’t worth the candle.

The available solid waste management system we have here is very undeveloped, unproductive with no focus and unsustainable. In 1988, Nigeria established the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (FEPA) by a Decree no. 58, as a result of discovery of a major toxic waste dumped by a foreign company at Koko town near Warri in Delta State in 1987. Most state governments also created full-fledged environmental ministries.

All these efforts should have enhanced and boosted solid waste management strategy in the country but it has not yielded any fruitful result yet.