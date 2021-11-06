The struggle for Nigeria youths to satisfy its socio-economic and political demands propelled Mr Chinedu Nnamani also known as Mr. Light, an entrepreneur to take decisive action about the happenings in the country.

Mr. Light who is known for is vested interests in the Agro-economy and politics has demonstrated capacity and zeal for success by investing in the exportation of home-made agro-products.

According to him, the youths are key actors and powerful agents of social change and his quest to demand good governance from political leaders gave birth to an advocacy movement which is now known as “Political Youth Movement” and is causing lots of buzz on social media.

His advocacy on the issues of politics and electioneering in Enugu gave birth to the organisation which is an awareness campaign for the youths of Enugu State and Nigeria in general to take back what belong to them and participating in all aspects of politics with the aim of not “Selling Their Votes.”

On October 16, 2021, Mr. Light organised an awareness campaign programme and called on some selfless Nigerian youths to join him while they took the fight to all the nooks and crannies of Enugu Metropolis.

The aim was to reinvigorate the need for Enugu residents to “GET THEIR PVC” and not to sell their votes during elections, add that “it is the right of all citizenry to participate in the election of good leaders into all sector of governance.”

He also added that there are plans for more civic participation by youths to guarantee good governance bridging the significant gap between those deciding the policies and those who weather it effects.

“The future of Nigeria belong to the youths who have a vital role to play in national development. Thus, the onus lies on them to take pride in voting the right candidate into power during electioneering which is what “Youth Political Movement”is all about,” he concluded.