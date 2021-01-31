Pioneer national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Senator Rufai Hanga, in this interview with CHIBUZO UKAIBE, SUNDAY ISUWA and MOSES ORJIME, speaks on some critical issues of national importance, including the security crisis in the North, the debate on power rotation and restructuring of the polity.

What’s your overview of events in the country, looking at the security situation and the tussle for political power ahead of 2023, how do you perceive the evolving events?

First of all, I will talk on the general situation in the country. I am not surprised that things have happened the way they did right from the beginning of President Buhari’s administration. Although I have known him for a long time, I didn’t realise how much I misunderstood him. I was however able to understand him better during the first year of his presidency. After we registered the CPC and President Buhari agreed to join us, we went round trying to make people join our movement. I met many people, especially retired generals who worked with him in the past, to ask for their assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the generals replied that they would not waste their time because they know him, they served in the military together. Politicians and businessmen who we sought support from also turned us down. They said he never thanked them the last time they helped him as such they won’t waste their time. Interestingly, some of these people are governors now and are very close to him. So my general perception on happenings in the country revolves around the president. He is the head and I believe he has no capacity. He goes by the advice of those who massage his ego. So if you can massage his ego, you get what you want.

So we are in a sorry situation and there is nothing we can do now other than to be patient until he leaves office. We have only two years for him to go. People have been crying about so many things in the country but those things will never happen. A leader must listen to his people and weigh things. He confessed during his first tenure that he did not know 70 percent of his ministers before they were appointed. They were appointed for him. Another issue is the past service chiefs, people were agitating that they had failed, please let them go. But he kept renewing their tenures until they reached their retirement ages while their juniors were tired. I was surprised when people were rejoicing that he had retired the service chiefs. He did not retire them, they retired on their own because of pressure.

It was clear, the statement by Adesina stated that the president accepted their resignation. So if they had not retired he would have kept them till the end of his tenure. On the economy, we are going into depression if we are not careful. There is no security, there is hunger and no employment, people are being killed. But when he was in the opposition, he was always following protesters and was famous for saying that if he were Jonathan, he would resign because he failed to secure Nigerians. But now it has worsened. We have never had it this bad in this country before.

The minister of information, Lai Muhammad, recently said Nigerians are now having it better in terms of security compared to the previous government.

We can all see what is going on in the country today. One thing that worries me is that these people do things with impunity. There was never a time government undermined the intelligence of Nigerians like during this regime. They say things that you know are not true with impunity. So that is why I said we can do nothing other than to wait for their time to go. The only problem for them is that tomorrow must come no matter what, and one mistake they are making is that they think nobody is taking record of what is happening. But whether they like it or not people are recording what is happening.

What do you say to people who would argue that you are sounding this way because you have not been accommodated in this administration; that your reactions and comments are based on frustration and anger?

First, I have the right to do so because he knows and they all know that when we started I was the only person who spent my money for the movement, I was the only person who bought more than 40 vehicles and I secured offices all over the country. I went round to make sure that the offices secured for the party were befitting for a national political party. I spent my money for the party. So if I’m frustrated or I am saying all these because I am not carried along by this government, I have a right to be. No matter what, even if what I have said sounds like an abuse to the president he should forgive me because somebody did a lot of things for you but when he does only one or two bad things, I think if you are a human being with some conscience, you will not do away with him. However, I’m not saying all these things because I am frustrated. But, I have the right to say the things I have said and nobody will deny that. I am not alleging, I am revealing. If you make claims about things you are not sure of or based on hear-say then that is an allegation but the things I am saying are revelations because they are facts with proofs and nobody can dispute them.

Two years from now is a long time and earlier, you said with what is happening in the country there is nothing anyone can do. But looking at the change of service chiefs don’t you think this change will help the country in terms of battling insecurity?

First of all, the previous service chiefs were not changed, they resigned. The change came as a necessity. Secondly, the new service chiefs were appointed based on the observation of people. For the chief of defence staff, it is confirmed that he is a competent and good man. He was in charge of some of the operations in the North East and other places and he successfully did it. So if he could deserve all the accolades, then there is no change, he is still the same person.

As for the chief of army staff, there were allegations that he was removed because he was found to be incompetent, that is what some people are saying but I do not know about that. But he is the chief of army staff now, so what makes it different? As for others, I have not heard anything about them. However, the military is there to protect our territorial integrity while internal security is for the police, civil defence and others, but what is happening to them? Has he made any move to change them? No, he has not. Most of the appointments are lopsided, it is because somebody knows them or because they are from this or that place, not necessarily because they are competent. People have been saying it and nobody ever denied it. I’m not against a person heading a position because he is from a certain place. But it is not a coincidence that all the people heading these places are from one place. It is not possible to say they are the most competent people, or to say people from a certain place are all competent to head all the security outfits. So that is why I said, as far as I am concerned, nothing has changed.

Let’s talk about 2023 because there has been this debate about power rotation to the South. But others are saying power should remain in the North, in fact, the North Central are saying they have not produced a civilian president and now is time for them to get it. What is your view concerning this zoning issue?

Agitation for power rotation has happened several times in all the elections we have had and, whether you like it or not, it will still happen again. Nobody can predict that the South will produce the next president. The only thing is that as a politician you can do some deductions based on some reasons. So I have never contemplated insisting on power shifting to one zone or another. But the way I see things, power will most likely remain in the North, not because I am a northerner.

Why?

There was an agreement (even though I wasn’t part of it, but I heard it) that after Buhari’s tenure a politician from the South West will be given the chance.

Is it former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?

Yes, but I heard from a confirmed and reliable source that they will never allow him get near the presidency and what has happened severally within the party and within the government has confirmed that to me. He has been short-changed. Initially, Tinubu had more than 80 percent of the party under his control but to make sure he does not have his way, they dissolved the leadership of the party and created another one because they have made up their minds about Tinubu. So the leadership will never go to him. They will make sure the leadership that emerges comes from within themselves. So politically, Tinubu is a goner as far as I am concerned. Now, I doubt whether the other people scheming from South West to get the mantle will have their way because Tinubu will fight them and others won’t trust them. However, what we see now is that the party is disintegrating. I have had discussions with many governors and top members of the APC and they have already started talking about leaving the party. The party will disintegrate. But since APC has the government, resources and incumbency, they will still anoint somebody from the North. Now, If APC anoints somebody from the North, PDP will not be stupid not to bring somebody from the North as well because the contest is between APC and PDP. But even if APC chooses somebody from the North, the region will not go for APC because they are tired of the party and that is why I think the wise thing for PDP to do is to bring somebody from the North too because anybody they bring will beat APC hands down. Also, those people trying to break away from APC will not succeed because they will never have the giant gang-up like during the APC merger, because nobody will believe them again. Maybe some strong people from certain areas will get success from their areas but at the national level, I think it is almost impossible. So these are my deductions as a politician. However, if APC is pressured to go for somebody from the South, they will sponsor somebody from the South West because most of the strong spin doctors in the APC are from the South West working in affiliation with northerners. So if they are forced to give somebody from the South, it will be from the South West not South East.

Are you saying there is no hope for the South East in 2023 as far as APC is concerned?

There is no hope for APC members from the South East and the South South too. I am being honest. Now, do you think that the South East will take it? I’m sure the South East will rather take a northerner to be anointed than for a South Westerner for now and the South East will rather go with the North. So these are my deductions.

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has been advocating that good people in both APC and PDP should come together and form a political party, how about that?

This confirms that the APC is disintegrating. I can assure you that Rochas Okorocha is not doing it alone, he cannot come out to say that if he has not made contacts and had discussions, moves and arrangements. He is so experienced and intelligent not to have done that background work. The party is disintegrating but unfortunately those who will break away from those parties cannot make any impact because they can never come together to form a party like the APC, nobody will take it. Moreover, who are the disgruntled people in PDP and how many are they? PDP is strong, they would have won the presidency in the last election but they were not in power and they had no incumbency so they were muscled out, that is the fact. You might not have a lot of breakaways from PDP but you will have many from APC. And I assure you that most breakaways will go to PDP.

What kind of president do you want for Nigeria in 2023?

I want an informed and competent president, somebody with capacity and a listening ear. I want somebody who knows and can do the job. Somebody who can allow people tell him the truth just as he accepts the truth, somebody who will not give in to those who massage his ego.

Do we have such people?

I think we have such people. There are many people who have held offices and from what they did, we can deduct that such a man performed like this in office and so he can be a presidential material.

Like who?

(Laughs) I have not decided yet on anyone, but if Tinubu were given a chance, he would be a good president. And there are also good materials from the South South as well.

What of Osinbajo?

He is very excellent, but they won’t allow him. Back then when Buhari went on medical sojourn, Osinbajo performed excellently. People witnessed it. But I doubt if they will let him. He is too innocent, he is not a politician. He does not know how to manoeuvre, he can’t even dare, even if he tries I doubt it, except if God wills it.

What of Atiku?

If it were before this election, I would say Atiku could make it. But as for 2023, I am sorry. He has to forget it this time around because I am a northerner, we have groups and we are meeting. The general opinion is that nobody will go for him. During the previous election, he won the party primaries but he was behaving as if he had already won the presidency. He became pompous. He is the kind of person who undermines people. And you can’t do that because you don’t know what somebody can do. So he believes in some people, he gave them money and they didn’t deliver. He could have won that election, but his votes were not protected in many places. They were taken away because he believed in the people he believed and he behaved like he had already won election. So imagine what would have been if he won the election. So beyond the age factor, people have given up on Atiku in the North, you can’t sell him in the North now.

What of Tambuwal?

Tambuwal is my younger brother, we respect each other, he is a nice man. We have never discussed any political ambition. He was in the House of Reps when I was in the Senate. I was in the House with his elder brother. Tambuwal was SA to my friend in the House. Any time we see he greets me with respect and I admire that, but I have never discussed politics with him or anybody close to him.

What are your thoughts on the debate on restructuring?

Most of the debates about restructuring are deceit, people are deceiving themselves. Buhari promised restructuring but what happened? Restructuring depends on the people. Different people will give you different explanations about what they think it is. The restructuring that will give people chance to have opportunities is what I like. We can restructure the country to give people opportunity to make Nigeria better. All those parasites states that do not produce anything, they are on their own, I want to assure you that within three or five years they will come up with something and that will be better for Nigeria. In fact, if we can do that Nigeria will be better. For instance, we can say South South, control your oil and give this token to the federal government, South East, South West control your industries but please give this token to federal government, North East, North West and North Central do this or that and pay your token, that will be better for Nigeria. The initial take off of the process will be bitter, onerous and difficult but it will eventually be better for Nigeria.

What about other issues like state policing?

If you allow states to have their police then it is better you allow a state to be a country of its own. With the way our governors are behaving now, if you allow them to control the police, then whichever party is in power when the policy is approved will lead the state forever. Look at the local government elections where governors are in charge of state electoral commissions. Every time there is an election they will win 100 percent. For instance, there was a local government election in Kano State and while people were on queue voting, announcement was being made on the radio from the Government House that a local government had been won with certain number of votes. But people were still voting. So, in my opinion, if you allow states to own the police it is the same thing that will happen. Yes, you may allow states to have security support, like Amotekun, which is okay. I’m in support of that, at least they are making impact now just like vigilantes so that one is correct and understandable. Amotekun is under the supervision of the police. But I do not support state police, that is my opinion.

How can insecurity in the North be solved beyond the security arrangement we have now?

There are a lot of revelations about this insecurity. Whenever arrests are made you will discover that there is one senior police officer or a kingpin who they will say is involved. But we do not hear anything about them. I keep thinking of all the arrests of kidnappers numbering between 20 and 100, which we see on the media. When they are interrogated, you will hear of millions of naira collected from families of the victims. But if you ask how much the kidnappers got they will tell you N50,000. Then where are the main sponsors and kingpins? The only major arrest I have heard of is that of Evans in Lagos State. He is the only person of substance that has been arrested. Yet, we hear of farmers being forced to part with millions before they can go to farms. And when the kidnappers are caught they confess to collecting N50,000 and so on. But who are the kingpins? That is my worry. The only news we heard sometime ago was that a senior police officer was involved but since then we never heard what became of him. So the kidnapping and insecurity in the North is escalating, starting from Zamfara area where there are many stories and up till now they have not reconciled them and come up with one story. So there is a conspiracy of silence by some people. A committee was set up, a former IGP was the chairman, they brought the report. I had a discussion with him and he said he resigned from the committee because recommendations were made, names were mentioned, people were accused and the governor refused to do anything about it, that much I know. The crisis escalated to Katsina, Sokoto, Niger and now Kano where there have been kidnappings, so all these things are happening on daily basis. Look at what is going on along the Kaduna- Abuja road, but they will tell you they have done this and that, only for it will re-occur. It is worrying. Something happened in Ibadan a few days ago where they accused the Sarkin Fulani who has been in the community for ages, who speaks Yoruba more than his language because he has been there for long. Yet, they accused him of harbouring kidnappers, whereas this act has been happening in the South for a long time and all those kidnappers were from the South. People are apprehensive about what is happening, that is why we are accusing one another. That is why everybody has to be patient and let this government finish in peace and go away. I pray for this government to finish in peace and go so that we can get a better team.