Yobe State governor and caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, has explained reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari received former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, warmly at the presidential villa Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that Fani-Kayode had been one of the harshest critics of President Buhari.

Speaking to State House correspondents after leading Fani-Kayode to the President, Governor Buni said Buhari is a magnanimous leader who shares his vision with anybody.

He said, “Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, he’s the newest member of APC. We just received him and in appreciation and understanding of Mr. President’s vision, and magnanimity.

“He received him very well and you know, Mr. President is a magnanimous leader, who shares his vision with anybody who is looking towards greater Nigeria. So, he’s happy and he received him very well, he commended his courage.”