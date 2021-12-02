Rivers State governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the media to exert pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Act.

The governor said it is important that the media should enlighten Nigerians to know why there should be electronic transmission of election results in order to save the nation’s democracy.

Governor Wike stated this in his remark after he was conferred with the “Gold Prize for Exceptional Leadership,” by the ThisNigeria Media Newspaper in Abuja, yesterday.

He said considering the importance of the Electoral Act amendment to the survival of the nation’s democracy, the media ought to deem it a priority to exert pressure on the president to sign the amended Act.

And as watchdog of the society, the governor said the Nigerian media should enlighten Nigerians on the benefits of both direct and indirect primaries.

“Who are those to benefit more if direct primaries are conducted. Who are those to benefit more if it is indirect primaries? So, it is important that Nigerians should know why there should be electronic transmission of results in order to save our democracy,” he said.

The governor said the only way those in positions of authority can become accountable to the people, is when the electoral process is free and fair.

He maintained that any electoral system that permits security agencies to be used to rig elections, and for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to be manipulated, will not yield accountable governance.

Governor Wike commended the INEC for the successful conduct of the just concluded Anambra State governorship election.

“Now, they have performed well in Anambra State, everybody is praising them. But when they did not perform well in Rivers State, should we praise them? We cannot. When a general in the Army will convert a whole division to an INEC office, will you be happy?”

Governor Wike urged Nigerians to always de-emphasise their ethnic and religious affiliation in order for the country to achieve the desired national cohesion.

“There is the need for all of us to still believe that this country must be united. But, if we want to move forward, we must drop the issue of where you come from. We must drop the issue of where you worship. Overemphasis of these things causes a lot of disintegration and which is not the best for us,” he asked.

The publisher of ThisNigeria, Mr Eric Osagie, said Governor Wike was conferred with the flagship award of the newspaper because of his exceptional leadership in the vanguard of infrastructural revolution.

The “Gold Prize for Exceptional Leadership,” according to him, is usually bestowed on that man or woman who has impacted exceedingly in the lives of Nigerians and in whose legacy has the potential of transcending time and space.

Wike, the newspaper publisher said, has injected over 70 percent of the state income in capital projects in the funding of roads and other critical infrastructure. A feat that is unprecedented in the history of state administration in Nigeria.

ThisNigeria Newspapers also conferred Gold Prize in Public Service award on Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of Borno State; registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede; and chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu respectively.

