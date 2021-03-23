ADVERTISEMENT

By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has said that lack of dis-aggregated data of People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the country, was responsible for the Commission’s inability to fully capture them in all electoral processes.

The National Commissioner and Chairman Outreach and Partnership Committee (OPC), INEC, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola made this known at the Public Presentation of the Data for Inclusion of PWDs, organized by the Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), Tuesday in Abuja.

While commending the IFA, and other Organizations that deals with issues relating to PWD’s welfare (OPW), for their independent efforts towards gathering of some data of PWDs in some state, Dr. said that the INEC, is building on the effort of the IFA to organize a national strategy in both Northern and Southern Zones, with other OPWs, PWDs as well as Disability Desk Officers across the 36 States and the FCT to strategies on ways to undertake general data collection across the country.

“The Commission has been consulting with different stakeholders to build a broad national consensus towards addressing the crisis of voter access to Polling Units in Nigeria, expansion of voter access to Pulling Units and reform of the electoral legal framework through the

quick passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law”.

“I want to commend the efforts of the IFA and that of our other partners at deepening the participation of the PWDs in the electoral process through the mainstreaming of their issues in our operations. The public presentation of the data for inclusion report today bears eloquent testimony to this commitment to make election process more accessible to the PWDs”, he said.

In her opening remarks, the Executive Director of the IFA Miss Grace Jerry, revealed that IFA and its partners deployed a combination of manual and electronic methodology to collect the disaggregated data of

PWDs across 13 states. she further revealed that the manual methodology was deployed through a specialized checklist, where the data of PWDs was collected by LGA supervisors and entered carefully into the checklist to aggregate the disability status, location,

polling unit details, type of disabilities.