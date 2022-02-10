Human life is all about transition from one stage to another, with each of these stages coming with its own challenges and opportunities. What every stage is supposed to teach us is the way to explore opportunities inherent in it, with the hope of overcoming its challenges.

To an average civil servant, the most feared stage of life is the one after retirement or the post-retirement stage. These ‘would-be’ retirees are not immune to this universal truth about life as they are about to depart the stage that they had spent the substantial part of their life living.

However, it is a common fact that many people, given a second chance, would choose a career path different from the one that they had spent all their active working life on. But, notwithstanding, retirement provides people (particularly civil servants) with the opportunity to correct their mistakes in life and become even more productive. In fact, records have shown that there are so many people who attained life’s fulfillment only after they had retired from paid or salary employment.

Retirement provides the civil servant with the opportunity to give the remaining part of his life a sense of redirection, especially when it is properly planned. Most people find it difficult to live productively after their retirement because they fail to plan for it. And, the best way to plan is to establish a business to keep the retiree busy, more productive and financially stable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The business could be set up either individually, by networking with other retirees or by partnering with existing businessmen. The best way to predict the future, in the words of Peter Drucker, is to create it.

It is against this background that over a decade ago, the Federal Government of Nigeria initiated a pre-retirement individual development and empowerment program, which is aimed at providing practical entrepreneurship training for prospective retirees to help them venture into any business of their choice.

The essence of the training is to help retirees prepare to better adjust to the challenges of life after retirement, so that they can have first-hand understanding of financial planning which will help them appreciate the types of business opportunities that are open to them, as well as provide them with guides on how they can access their terminal benefits.

This is particularly important because it will help the retiree cope with the extended family pressures that he became so used to during his service years, and even sustain them. It is also good for his personal health and wellness, since idleness may seriously harm a body that has been actively working for over 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the intervention will help ensure the retirees’ financial stability, thereby reducing the rate of unemployment and poverty, aside helping in increasing the country‘s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Similarly, it will help the retiree leave a legacy for his family, since they can’t inherit the job he had spent more than 30 years living on.

In view of the above therefore, the program is good from all angles, and its economic importance and benefits for the retiree, his family, his immediate community, the government and even the country in general, cannot be over-emphasized.

However, the Federal Government is recently reported to have been mulling the idea of scrapping this project despite its outlined benefits.

This will, of course, be counterproductive to the success of a project that is already being celebrated as the “messiah” of civil servants’ post-retirement life.

Personally, I know a civil servant in our community who worked in one of the departments of Nigeria’s oil sector, and who announced his intention to voluntarily retire from the services of a sector that many see as lucrative, and ventured into business some 14 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

As expected, he experienced a lot of criticisms and bashings even from his immediate family members who tried to caution him against the riskiness of such a decision.

But today, he is not only more financially stable than many of his colleagues that are still active in the civil service, but he is also serving as a model and consultant to them as they plan to quit the service sooner than later. He is also an employer of labour, with many people working under him.

So, it is still not too late for the Federal Government to have a rethink on its intentions to abandon this good policy, considering how beneficial it has come to be for retirees.

And to conclude with the words of Warren G. Tracy, “Entrepreneurship is living a few years of your life like most people won’t, so you can spend the rest of your life like most people can’t.”

For civil servants who aspire to retire soon, the best way to live the life of their dream is to fully plan and utilize their retirement period engaging in meaningful businesses.

– Umar wrote from Bureau of Public Service Reforms and can be reached via aliyu.umar@bpsr.gov.ng