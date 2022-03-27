The progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria requires a Transformative Initiatives to drive the process and the media remains a central part of shaping government policies and programmes as well the dissemination of information and project implementation especially as there appears enormous challenges militating against the realization of the 17 Goals by 2030.

This was the crux of a two-day training of journalists on the SDGs in Abuja, organized by the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) and the Media Awareness and Information for All Network (MAIN) as stakeholders engaged the media on how to strengthen the resolve to achieve the objectives of the 17 Goals by 2030 for the betterment of the country.

Moderated by Oluseyi Soremekun, of the UN in Nigeria, the training was mainly to deepen the understanding of the participants on key sustainability issues and how to surmount the obstacles militating against the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria as some of the goals appears far from being achieved due to multiple reasons.

To buttress this point, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale in his remarks during the closing ceremony on Friday, lamented the set back on most of the goals in Nigeria and the need to intensify efforts to address the issues especially on the goals aimed at enhancing the status of women.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “This is taking place in the context of the strategic development goals, as you know the world including Nigeria has committed to 17 strategic SDGs. We are as a team in Nigeria to define a new Nigeria development cooperation framework with the Government for the next five years. So far so sadly only one of the 17 SDGs is being achieved in Nigeria. The other 16 Goals including Goal Five that deals with gender issues are either lagging behind or regressing.

“So, two things are key in my mind, one is that we should work with the government on some transformative initiatives. We cannot just continue business as usual; we have to up the game. So, we are in the middle of trying to define what transformative initiative is.”

He said that the stakeholders’ consultations with the media will continue even as he urged the media to continue to think through and explain the issues to the population.

“I see the media as playing two essential roles, one is to ensure that citizens of the country are aware of what is going on and that they can form their own opinions on the basis of facts. I think factual evidence reporting is critical in our time. Part of the seminar is that the greater part of this is factual reporting.

“Part of realizing the new development cooperation framework will be by working with all parts of the society. As the UN we are here at the invitation of the government, our job is to support the government. No one can solve the enormous problems of the 80 million people in Nigeria living below the poverty line if we don’t address the issues of women. So, there are huge challenges. We know that the government cannot solve this problem alone, the UN cannot solve that problem alone. I think the media has a role to play,” he said.

Although he called on the Nigerian leaders to address the issues of marginalization of women in representative and appointive positions, he expressed delight that Nigerian women have made phenomenal progress in other sectors and made success in their positions.

“I have the privilege to meet some of these women who are part of the success stories. And our hope is that part of what you can contribute is to profile them and I know a lot of that is happening. I see that in the print media, through social media, a lot of good work around profiling successful women with the purpose of learning from that. So that is one expectation,” he said.

Chairman of MAIN, Professor Lai Oso, who is one of the presenters at the workshop, focused the attention of the media on sustainable journalism that will make impacts in the programmes and policies to make the SDGs more meaningful in the lives of people.

“Sustainability journalism gives voice to the marginalized people; focus on empowering the people to provide solutions not just highlighting conflicts, journalism that will promote action not apathy, strengthening citizenship. Journalism underpins democracy, peace and unity,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalism has power to frame government policy setting agenda, framing policies, economic journalism, reporting about business, finance reporting social journalism- reporting justice, peace, political development.

According to Dr. Jide Jimoh from the School of Communications, Lagos State University, journalists must seize the opportunity to provide solutions espoused by the SDGs through interpretative journalism, investigative journalism, and transformation of cultural heritage. He also advocated for value consensus in Nigerian society.

The Head Technical Office of the Senior Special Adviser To the President on SDGs, Dr. Bala Ahmed, in his presentation entitled “Implementing Agenda 2030 and the SDGs in Nigeria: Progress and Challenges”, said Nigeria has made a commitment to achieve the SDGs objectives. He said that during the predecessor Program -Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), Nigeria made significant progress in combating HIV/AIDs, in tackling poverty. He added that Nigeria has made more commitment to the SDGs Agenda 2030 despite the enormous challenges of the paucity of funds.

While it was a call to action amid the commitments made, the Nigerian society faces crippling challenges now. 40 % of the country’s population of mostly women lives below the poverty line. Nigeria’s unemployment rate is 33.3% while its inflation is over 15% now, which has had a toll on the people.

While there is optimism, there is also the need to make concerted effort to address the issues perhaps through extra-budgetary measures as the normal Nigerian yearly budgets have proved inadequate to tackle these issues.