Not a few people are surprised to know that the sponsor of the forthcoming Independence Widow Tour, being organised by Mrs Mainland Africa, will be no other person than Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, the CEO of Sonaira Business World.

She has over the past few years become a philanthropist of repute with her benevolence shown through various programmes for the less privileged and vulnerable members of the society, especially women.

“Being an alumnus of the Mainland TV Fashion Show and Awards, I felt obliged to make a contribution to the wellbeing of women when I heard that sponsorship of the widow tour is open, and because of my passion for women there is no way I was going to let that opportunity pass,” the Sonaira CEO explained.

The programme scheduled for October 1, and organised by the present Miss Mainland Queen, will empower 500 widows in addition to gifting them various provisions including foodstuff.

Ovuehor also used the opportunity to shed light on her other project in the pipeline. “At Sonaira Business World, we have a tradition of empowering women, which we started with drop shipping opportunities for stay-at-home moms, but which we are now scaling up with planned training of 1000 Nigerian female entrepreneurs before 2023,” she disclosed.

Speaking further, Ovuehor who had won various awards for leadership, community development and entrepreneurship, including the Award for Excellence and Innovation by the Pan African Institute for Entrepreneurship and Community Development in 2014, avowed that Sonaira Business World is more than just a commercial entity, but also a bastion of women empowerment. “I learnt the basic lessons from mom, who combined several petty businesses with her paid job, that when a woman is empowered, the society is better off. And there are really lots of women out there that all they need is a helping hand in order for them to stand on their feet,” she said.

The Sonaira boss added: “Come October 1, we will try to put a smile on the faces of widows; after that, we will concentrate on the roll-out of our empowerment scheme for 1000 women; at the same time, I will continue the other routine charity works, such as donations to orphanages and girl child NGOs.”