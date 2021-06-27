Segun Runsewe, director general of the Nigeria Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), says sports is an instrument that can be used as an image builder for the nation.

Runsewe, while speaking at the Dinner/Award Nite gala organised by the Nigerian Olympians Association (NOA)for the Nigeria’s heroes from 1952 to 1980 on Thursday, said, sports is an instrument that can be used to combat crime rate in country

The DG also asserted that “our Olympians are the greatest assets” and that their contribution through sports should not be ignore.

“The Olympian’s are the greatest assets that have sustained this great country in so many areas. I am worried because after the civil war I 1976, what happened to us, our then leaders said we should to take two brands. And the brands are sports and culture,” Runsewe said.

“Today, so many of our sportsmen and women are been forgotten and not taken care of. I want to believe that sometimes it’s the price we are paying today, a lot of these great Nigerians who have sustained the glory of this country.

“Do you know that with sports, crime can reduce in Nigeria? Do you know that with sports, we can build a new image for this country? But unfortunately, those that have contributed, no one has taken very good care of them.

“One of the greatest problem in this country is that we don’t celebrate our best. And that is a big problem. We are paying dearly for our heroes that have done things and today it’s been destroyed.

“We should write a letter to all the governors, naming all the states these Greta women and men came out from. It is high time for state governors to do something for them.”