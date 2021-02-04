ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, Dosu Joseph, has warned the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, to be wary of the threat the Squirrels of Benin will pose ahead of next month 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, saying Nigeria can’t afford to miss out on the bi-annual tournament with the caliber of players at his disposal.

The three-time AFCON champions are top of group L on 8 points after overcoming Benin 2-1, Lesotho 4-2, and drawing Sierra Leone in two-legged fixtures.

Nigeria are just one point ahead of second-place Benin, who are on seven points and will host Rohr’s tutored side on March 22, in a make or mar encounter.

Dosu, who spoke to completesports.com, urged the German tactician to select the right players capable of defeating Benin in Porto-Novo.

“We’ve found ourselves in a situation where we have to avoid a defeat if the team must qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Prior to this game, the Super Eagles could have wrapped up qualification for the tournament after leading 4-0 at half-time against Sierra Leone, only to allow the Leone Stars to stage a comeback.

“I am sure that the lessons have been learnt and there is a need for the team to beat Benin to avoid any mathematical chances. Yes, a draw is enough but a victory will only confirm qualification. To achieve this, the technical adviser, Gernot Rohr must select the right players capable of getting the job done.”