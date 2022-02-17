Director general of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, PDP-GF, Hon CID Maduabum yesterday explained the absence of forum’s chairman and Sokoto State governor, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, at the meeting of the governor’s in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State last Monday.

Maduabum said the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto and grand son of Sardauna, coupled with the dignitaries coming to Sokoto for condolence visits made it practically impossible for Tambuwal to leave the seat of the caliphate at the time the meeting was holding.

The governors’ meeting was presided over by the vice chairman of the forum and Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

The meeting, which was attended by no fewer than 11 governors, coincided with the two years anniversary in office of Senator Duoye Diri as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been insinuations that the absence of Governor Tambuwal at the meeting may not be unconnected to some perceived rifts between him and some of the governors.

However, Hon. Maduabum categorically dismissed such insinuations, saying that was far from the truth.

“There is no truth in those insinuations. The PDP Governors’ Forum is intact and the relationship between the members is very cordial. There is no division within the Forum. They are all working together to enthrone a new order in Nigeria through the PDP.

“There is no way Governor Tambuwal could have left Sokoto at the time the meeting was taking place in Yenagoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a matter of courtesy that he stays back in the state to receive the numerous personalities, including Governors, Presidential delegation, top business elite and other prominent Nigerians visiting the State for condolence visit as a result of the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, a few days ago.”

Maduabum said the vice chairman of the forum was in constant touch with Tambuwal even as the meeting was going on.

“At the start of the meeting, the Vice Chairman duly conveyed the apology of the Chairman to all the members in attendance after formally informing them of the reason why he (Tambuwa) could not attend”, Maduabum explained.