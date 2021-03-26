By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal has called for the amendment of the Nigerian Constitution to create roles for traditional rulers in the governance of the country.

Tambuwal made the call while inaugurating Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council Secretariat in Asaba, Delta State.

He said that in view of the role traditional rulers play in the administration of communities, it has become expedient that a constitutional amendment be made to create a role for them.

The governor stated that Northern Governors’ Forum had already resolved to push for the amendment of the Constitution in that regard and urged their Southern counterparts to support the move.

He described governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as “an amiable, reliable and performing governor” and commended him for his contributions to the growth of the state and prayed God to preserve and keep him for greater service to the nation.

“I am overwhelmed by what I have seen here in this magnificent building that will accommodate the traditional rulers in this state.

Three years ago, Governor Okowa invited me here for the graduation and presentation of starter-packs for the state youth empowerment programme.

“In March last year I was also here to inaugurate the Mariam Babangida Road and the Ogwashi-Uku-Ubulu-Uno Road, and coming here again today to inaugurate the traditional rulers’ council secretariat is the icing of the cake.

When you invited then, I was still an APC Governor and I believe that it was based on our shared and common belief that we must work together for the good of all Nigerians.