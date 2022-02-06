Talk us through the situation in Kashmir

Since August 2019, Kashmir is under siege. People are not even allowed to come out of their houses, there are no schools; there are no businesses, there is nothing. For every Kashmiri there are six to seven Indian soldiers. Under Neranda Modi’s government in India, Kashmir is bleeding, Kashmir is burning. This is a serious issue between the two nuclear-armed nations.

It is a nuclear flash point, and if the issue is allowed to go out of hand, it will affect the whole world. Kashmir is one area where no media person, human rights activists and even representative of United Nations can visit to see things for themselves. The Indian authorities don’t allow any other nationality to go there; the place is a hell on earth and since nobody can visit the area, it is blanketed.

We in Pakistan are only giving moral support to the Kashmiri Muslims. We are demanding that the Kashmiri people should be given the right to self -determination in line with UN resolution. If Kashmiri people decide to stay with India or Pakistan, it should be their choice. For this one thing, the Muslims of Kashmir are enduring unbelievable atrocities, extrajudicial killings, rape, burning of houses, destruction of businesses, denial of their rights etc.

If given the opportunity to choose which side to go, India or Pakistan which side do you think Kashmir will embrace?

That is what we are demanding and advocating. Our demand has always been that the people be allowed to decide their fate in line with UN resolution. Those on our side are not complaining, but those on the side of India don’t want to stay with them and they have right to self- determination. India should allow them to exercise that right freely.

Is it that the UN resolution on the plebiscite is not enforceable or what is responsible for the continued delay in enforcement of the resolution?

India said that there will be no third party mediation on the issue. It is insisting that the issue is bilateral, but it is not a bilateral issue, it is an international issue. This is an issue between two nuclear states. If the Kashmiri people are interested in staying with India, they will have no reason to turn the area to a police state and denying everybody access to the area. They blame Pakistan for inciting Kashmiri people, but the truth is that this people are armless, they only defend themselves against brutality and force of Indian soldiers.

There is need for a third party to mediate between the two sides in this conflict. Indians cannot be judges over their own case. India is tactically killing the young people in the area with the sole intention of changing the demography of the area. They are empowering the Hindu community to buy land and establish businesses in the area.

India has revoked Article 370 that would have enhanced the rights of the Kashmiri people and the UN cannot resolve this issue. So, if the UN cannot resolve the problem what is the option left for Pakistan?

This is a concern and the options are very grave. That is why we are celebrating the Kashmir Solidarity Day every February 5, to highlight this issue to the world and to educate people about what is happening in Kashmir. We are worried about the criminal silence of the human rights groups in the face of these atrocities by Indian forces.

If the UN is not able to resolves this issue, then who will? We can only tell the UN to resolve the issue, we can only tell India to resolve the issue, and we can tell the world to sit down and resolve the issue and respect the UN Resolution.

By changing the law, Indians are changing the demography in Kashmir; they are gradually carrying out genocide and eliminating the original inhabitants of Kashmir. This kind of atrocities should not be happening in 21st Century.

We don’t want to be pushed to take a last option which ultimate end will be very dangerous, that is why we are embarking on the most decent way of expressing our concerns and resolving this issue with diplomacy.