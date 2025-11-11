Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has explained why the United States is unlikely to impose sanctions on Nigeria despite recent threats by President Donald Trump over alleged persecution of Christians.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, Bwala said any sanctions by the United States would end up hurting ordinary Nigerians rather than government officials.

Bwala’s remarks followed Trump’s statement directing the US Department of Defense to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria if the government “continues to allow the killing of Christians.”

Trump had earlier designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) in response to claims of widespread persecution and genocide against Christians.

Reacting to the development, Bwala said the US would likely be cautious about imposing sanctions, saying such measures typically affect citizens more than those in power.

“If sanctions are imposed on Nigerians, it is the people who will bear the brunt. Trump doesn’t hold grudges; he says what he wants to say, and afterwards, things return to normal,” Bwala stated.

He added that the Nigerian government had taken note of Trump’s comments and was already working to address the concerns raised.

“The Nigerian government has clearly understood Trump’s message and is addressing it. We will begin to see results soon,” he assured.