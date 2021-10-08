Niger State government has explained why it accepted the selection of Mohammed Barau Kontagora by Kontagora kingmakers and appointed him as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate.

The commissioner for local government, Hon Emmanuel Umar disclosed that the governor acted under all enabling laws to appoint the emir after confirming that there was no interference in the selection process.

He said, “In line with the powers vested in the governor under section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law Chapter 19, Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) and all other powers enabling him in that behalf has accepted the selection of and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate.

“You will recall that the selection of the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora was held on Sunday 19th of September, 2021 in Kontagora. The selection was done by the Kingmakers of the Kontagora Emirate in line with the Customary Laws and Practice of the Kontagora Emirate.”

He recalled further that some aggrieved contestants to the stool petitioned the governor of Niger State alleging some irregularities in the selection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a response to the petition, the governor acting on section 3(2) and 7 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) held meetings with the kingmakers and also consulted the State Council of Chiefs.

Consequently, Umar said the kingmakers during their interaction with the governor affirmed that the selection followed the Customary Law of Kontagora Emirate and their decision was based on their own conviction without any undue influence.