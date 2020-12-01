By Nkechi Isaac |



Agencies and research organisations, especially government-owned parastatals have been identified to operate in silos thereby replicating efforts most times and being ineffective and inefficient in delivering the mandate.

Observing this ugly trend, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) is currently trying to break this chain by entering into strategic partnership with organisations whose mandate complements what the council is doing with a view to boost national development.

Speaking when he received the vice chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof Felix Kolawale Salako, at the council’s headquarters in Abuja, the director-general of the RMRDC, Prof. Hussaini Ibrahim, revealed the council’s willingness to partner the varsity in the processing and development of cashew-nut shell liquid (CNSL) for industrial use, saying cashew-nut shell is a major source of raw materials for resins production. He stated that in 2019, Nigeria imported 300,000 tons of resins for various uses which amounted to $334m approximately N120 billion.

The RMRDC boss further stated that the council, under her Agro Boosting Programme, is committed to the development of the product which is a source of raw materials for cashew nut shell liquid.

Ibrahim also revealed that the council had provided four CNSL equipment to FUNAAB, Ogun State; Ibrahim Badamosi Babaginda University, Lapai, Niger State; Kogi State University, Anyigba, Kogi State and Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State.

He urged the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta not to relent in their efforts at developing products from its numerous research and development programs for which the council is willing to collaborate with the university.

Earlier, Salako noted that the nation produces lots of cashew which shell is thrown away as a waste product after consumption, saying FUNAAB is working on how to convert this waste to good use.

The VC informed that the purpose of his visit was to seek partnership with RMRDC in the exploitation, processing and development of cashew shell to curb wastage and create products that can be used by other sectors in Nigeria.

In a related development, the council is also partnering the Ekiti State government in the development of raw materials in the state.

This was revealed at a working visit by the Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ekiti State, Dr. Adetoyi Ezekiel Olabode who was received by the director-general and some top officials of the council.

During the visit, the commissioner stated that the main purpose of his visit to the council’s headquarters was to renew the sericulture development project between Ekiti State government and the council. According to the commissioner, the present Ekiti State government is still interested in the project and would want the council to continue the project with them.

Olabode pointed out the present governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi was interested in the project and would want the council to continue to collaborate with the state.

Earlier in his remark, Ibrahim thanked the Ekiti State government for displaying their interest in reviving the project again, assuring that the project contribute to the economy of the state by creating wealth and jobs for the youths of the state.

The DG expressed the hope that the state government would show seriousness in reviving the project by keeping to its side of the commitment. The council further requested that the state government carry out an audit of all the acquired equipment and specify arrears the council was required to come in. In addition to the project, the council can partner with the state through it agricultural boosting program including cashew, tomato, cotton as well as diary/livestock development, it added.

Similarly, the council is also entering into a partnership with the Enugu State Ministry of Science and Technology to develop its abundant natural resources.

In his remarks, the RMRDC boss said the council would look into the establishment of gypsum and kaolin processing plants in the state, even as he informed the team of the councils plan to develop the state’s agricultural raw materials, adding the council is working with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to make loan facilities available to farmers for the promotion of products and commodities that already have markets in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the team, the permanent secretary of the Enugu State Ministry of Science and Technology, Prince Charles Maduekwe, said the courtesy call was part of the state’s efforts to develop its natural resources even as he sought the collaboration of the council in other areas such as the refurbishing of its raw materials resource centre amongst others.