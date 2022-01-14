The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has disclosed that it is embarking on a crusade to digitise government processes and records to increase efficiency and ensure faster delivery of service in the public service.

The service also noted that digitisation will increase access to information, avert corruption, protect records and make record retrieval painless while modernizing to current standards.

The director general, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, who disclosed this during a special interview with LEADERSHIP Friday stressed that the federal government has come up with a policy on e-government master plan approved by Federal Executive Council that makes it compulsory for every public servant to key into digital agenda.

Arabi also noted that the federal government has introduced performance management to keep track of the performance of public servants.

He also noted that the Bureau is providing mentorship programmes, as well as providing innovation and creativity to allow public servants to come up with great ideas for promoting efficiency.

The BPP helmsman said public servants don’t have any option other than to digitize themselves and ensure that they deliver 21st-century results.

Arabi said such public servants are being awarded for their innovation.

To remove the bottleneck in information sharing, he said the bureau has come up with the idea of ranking ministries, departments, and agencies.

According to him, “This is the second year and we are seeing interest. The 2021 and 2022 ratings will soon be released. We are also partnering with NITDA and Galaxy to train public staff on the need to be efficient in information sharing. The FOI said public service must be available to provide information at all times.

He explained that this is to avert the hardships of citizens while trying to access information.

“Our key areas include providing a socio-economic environment, making it free of corruption; developing plans that will guide the activities of government, and allow media and civil society space to monitor and track activities of government.

“Providing public financial management, and monitoring channels of government funds, resources; and civil service management and reforms managed by the Office of the Head of Service,” he said.

He added that the BPP will engage in advocacy across the six geo-political zones of the federation to develop a framework for engagement between the civil society and the public.