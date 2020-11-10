The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said that the only way to effectively respond to Nigeria’s national security imperatives was to focus on the welfare of personnel alongside capacit-building to enhance their operational efficiency.

This is even as the Tactical Air Command (TAT) Makurdi, Benue State, commenced the repairs of nine grounded F7-NI fighter aircrafts as part of its efforts to continue to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

CAS disclosed this while inspecting the aircrafts at the hanger of the Tactical Air Command as well as commissioning of some projects meant to reposition the NAF Base in Makurdi.

According to him, this will reposition the Nigerian Airforce into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power.

“Today’s event is indeed another milestone achievement of the Nigerian Air Force towards building the capacity of its personnel to cope with emerging security challenges, because In recent times, Nigeria has witnessed unprecedented security challenges which places extra burden on the armed forces and the society we seek to protect.

“Attending to these threats necessitates robust, unique and diversified approaches in our military operations, particularly intelligence gathering. Upgrading our structures for intelligence gathering is one of those approaches.