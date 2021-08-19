As the increasing population of beggars in Lagos State constitute an eyesore, environmental nuisance and health hazards in the case of those carrying infectious and contagious diseases, Lagos State has seemed to have concluded plans to take the beggars and destitute off its streets.

The government explained that the problem of begging in Nigerian societies which has become multidimensional and intractable in the nation’s major cities like Lagos is counter -productive to its smart city initiative aimed at giving a decent quality of life to its citizens, while also ensuring a clean and sustainable environment and application of ‘smart’ solutions.

The state government in joint briefing by the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, his information and strategy counterpart, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso and Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, said Lagos State now Africa’s modern mega city can no longer grapple with the complex problems which have socio-economic and physical implications for cities’ dwellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

To this end, commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, said the state government has set up a Special Task Force to curb street begging in the state.

The state government said curbing of street begging is necessary to sanitise the society and restore the dignity of those who have been sent on to the streets for alms begging and hawking.

Dawodu said the special team, which is expected to commence operation in the next few days, is necessary to address the menace of street begging based on intelligence reports that have revealed that some of the so-called beggars go about with dangerous weapons, assault and rob innocent Lagosians.

He said the state government will deploy a lot of human and material resources towards enlightenment and sensitization via different media platforms. “As they say, ‘enlightenment becomes entertainment without enforcement.’ That is why the way to go now is to enforce compliance with the laws of our state for sanity to reign in our society,” he said.

‘’Beggars on our streets and roads constitute considerable nuisance to law abiding citizens who are entitled to go about their businesses without any fear or hindrance. This is what the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu promised Lagosians upon assumption of office. This is what it is delivering; this is what it will continue to deliver.

‘’Lagos State, with a population over 20 million people, is one of the fastest growing cities in the world. Lagos State has representatives of all the ethnic groups in the nation with thousands coming into Lagos daily in search of a better life. The results of this influx of people are among others, pressure on infrastructure and societal ills,’’ he said.

Dawodu added that,’’The road to our desired destination of “A Greater Lagos” has, among other man – made obstacles – “street begging”. This is the whole essence of today’s briefing. It is to acquaint everyone, especially the fourth estate of the realm, with the concerted efforts that the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, which is saddled with the responsibility of tackling this issue, has made.

‘’As a responsible and responsive government, the Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will not fold his arms and watch the State become a haven for beggars, it will take action to curb this menace.

‘’Street begging is a social vice that we cannot afford to watch attain an uncontrollable level before we act. Otherwise, all the good plans and programmes to transform our state would be adversely affected. The same goes for street hawking.

‘’This has become big business to some groups of people. Our investigation revealed that Beggars and Hawkers (children and adults) are transported regularly from other parts of the country to Lagos with the sole aim of doing this odious “business” that demeans humanity and abuses innocence in the case of children, who are being pushed into this degrading trade. These groups of people have turned alms begging and hawking into a huge Business by collecting returns from beggars and hawkers, who incidentally, sleep under the bridges, motor parks, uncompleted or abandoned buildings and other places not conducive for human habitation.

‘’If there is ever a time for us to roll up our sleeves and toil day and night for this menace to be confined to the dustbin of history in Lagos State, it is now. Of course, the reasons for this are not far-fetched. The activities of these people on our streets impede human movement and vehicular traffic, constitute environmental nuisance and worst still, constitutes security threats.’’

‘’Thus, a special team has been set up to tackle this menace frontally. The operation of this special team will commence in the next few days. The task we are undertaking is not only to sanitize our society, but also to restore the dignity of these set of people who have been sent on to the streets for alms begging and hawking.

‘’Therefore, to tackle this menace, the Lagos State Government through the Rehabilitation and Child Development Departments of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development has maintained a rescue unit saddled with the responsibility of rescuing and protecting the destitute and the vulnerable. This we do by combing the nooks and crannies of Lagos State to rescue and protect the destitute, mentally – challenged, street children and beggars off the streets; and after being rescued, Our rehabilitation centres and child friendly homes usually provide them with treatment, psychosocial therapy and vocational training with the aim of making them useful to themselves and the society.’’

In embarking on this enforcement, he pointed out the government will also deploy a lot of human and material resources towards enlightenment and sensitization via different media platforms.

“As they say, ‘enlightenment becomes entertainment without enforcement’. That is why the way to go now is to enforce compliance with the laws of our state for sanity to reign in our society.

“For the purpose of clarity on this issue, Section 157{1(b)and(e) of the Criminal Law 2015 States that nuisance is any person who prevents the public from having access to any part of a highway by an excessive and unreasonable use of it or does any unlawful act which causes inconveniences or damage to the public This is also well corroborated by Section 168 {1(b), (e)and (f)} as well as Section 276 which apart from prohibiting begging goes further to prescribe a penalty of Fifteen Thousand Naira (#15,000) for the first offence and for every subsequent offence to a time of Forty Five Thousand Naira (#45,000) or imprisonment for three months or both, An offender under this Section may be arrested without warrant.

“In the case of Children, Section 26 of the Child’s Right Laws also makes this an offence. And Section 210 (7) prescribes a penalty of ten (10) years imprisonment.

Dawodu urged Lagosians to imbibe the habit of taking alms to recognize registered homes, orphanages, rehabilitation and faith based organizations where they will be judiciously utilized for the right purpose of ameliorating the condition of the vulnerable.

He said by doing so, the government will be able to discourage street begging, saying the government needs the cooperation of the residents to succeed in the task.

“Obviously, we cannot do this alone. Hence, we solicit the support of our religious and traditional leaders, political leaders at various levels as well as members of the press in the area of advocacy and enlightenment. All hands must be on deck to discourage this inhuman culture of street begging which has the capacity to adversely affect the wellbeing of Lagosians.

“I appeal to all Lagosians, to join hands with us in building a prosperous and peaceful society where we can all go about our lawful activities without fear or hindrance,’’ he said.

Corroborating his counterpart, the state’s commissioner for Information and Strategy counterpart, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said the government is worried by the rate of crimes perpetrated by suspected beggars and criminals who disguise as beggars to rob unsuspecting motorists and residents, saying this informed the state government’s decision to take the beggars across the state off the streets.

According to him, the government had discovered that some groups of people transported children and adults regularly from other parts of the country to Lagos with the sole aim of doing “begging business”, adding that it would not fold its harm and allow the state to be a safe haven for the “business that demeans humanity and abuses innocent children.’’

For Odumosu the police were partnering with the government to enforce the law already in place by ensuring that beggars were taking off the streets of Lagos.

“We will enforce the law, our mission is to let them know that we will enforce the law already in place. Some criminals are now pretending to be begging and they are robbers. If we are able to collaborate with the government and take away all these miscreants off the road, the better for Lagos. We will take them off the streets. The sponsors of these beggars would also be taken care of,” Odumosu said.