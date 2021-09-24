Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has called for the review of the selection process of the new Emir of Kontagora to ensure a transparent process.

The secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, disclosed this while conveying the directive of the state governor on the initial process commenced last Sunday.

He said, “With the demise of the sixth Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, late Alhaji Saidu Namaska on Thursday, 9th September, 2021, the executive governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello directed the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs to conduct transparent and accountable election of the new Sarkin Sudan which took place on Sunday, 19th September, 2021.”

According to him, contrary to the desire of the state governor, the aftermath of the election was followed by petition and misgivings.

He said, to reinforce the State Government’s neutrality in the election process, a review of the process has been directed by the governor.

Consequently, he said that the honourable commissioner, Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, has been temporarily moved to the Ministry of Youth Development.

In same vein, he annouced that, Mr Emmanuel Umar, honourable commissioner, Ministry of Youth Development, has been temporarily redeployed to Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Secretary to the State Government added that the redeployment was to take effect immediately.