Nigerians have not felt the impact of the 2021 budget. Does this bother you?

most of the projects we did were from the 2021 budget. I want to believe that every lawmaker in the National Assembly is doing the same for his people. So I disagree that Nigerians have not felt the impact of the 2021 budget. I can confidently say that everyone in my zone has felt the impact of last year’s budget.

Now that the president has refused to accent to the electoral act and the National Assembly also refused to veto it, what is the next step?

I don’t think Mr president refused to assent to the electoral act. What he did was to draw the attention of the National Assembly to areas he felt needed amendment. He has written his opinion and also explained it to Nigerians with a superior argument. National Assembly is looking into these superior arguments. we will come up with a position and let Nigerians know. I want to believe that by the time we work on it and finished, Mr president will assent to it

Should Nigerians expect full implementation of the budget now that oil prices have risen?

I am always of the position that full implementation of the budget will be difficult despite the increase in crude oil. The benchmark we passed was in the hope that prices of crude will go up. So the increase might not change much because we will still need more resources.

This government promised Nigerians that they were going to diversify to break our over-dependence on oil. yet 7years down the line, we are still budgeting based on the price of crude oil. What is your take on this

Diversification has not been easy because our taste for foreign goods has not abated. The federal government has laid lots of focus on Agricultural and I think that is happening because we can export Agric produce. I think the government is trying more on that.

But are you not concerned with the rise in inflation in every sector

Every Nigerian is worried about the rise in inflation. Especially the food items but, this is an occasion by the security challenges we are having, the government is doing its best to confront the security issue and I think it is doing the right things. I am optimistic that very soon, we will be out of it.

From all indications, the naira has been devalued and if this is true, what will be the impact on the economy

I am not aware that the naira has been devaluing.

How about the increase in taxing especially on beverages

I can tell you that in this country, the tax payment is very poor. The ratio of tax to or GDP IS ABOUT 6% and that is the lowest in Africa. In countries like Egypt, South Africa, and the rest, the percentage of their tax to GDP is 18% but ours is as poor as 6%. we need to improve on our tax collections, we need to streamline tax collection and also ensure that, it is accounted for and properly utilized.

Are you in support of plans to deregulate the oil sector

That is the best option for now. Government cannot continue to subsidize the prices of petroleum products. If it is doing so for the benefit of poor Nigerians, I will continue to support it but, our neighboring countries are benefiting from the subsidy of our crude oil, and the best way to stop it is to deregulate the sector. The federal government is spending over two hundred and forty billion naira [#240bn] on subsidy every month and that money could have been used to develop the health, education, and other critical sectors. This money is going to a few pockets.

Coming back to politics, notable politicians are coming out to call for the abolition of zoning in the political arena. What is your take on this

As a citizen and stakeholder that cares about the peace and unity of Nigerians at our present level of democracy, I think zoning is the way out. We need peace and unity and, zoning has given us that since the return to democracy. We shouldn’t jettison it now until we are fully enlightened politically.

Quickly going to Niger state, there seems to be ‘relative peace in the state. What will it take to maintain the peace

unfortunately, lots of our local government areas have been threatened by the terrorists. Mr president gave a directive that the bandits must be confronted and that is why we are having the relative peace you see now. I also believe that at the rate the security agents are going, the situation will improve.

What has been the impact of this insecurity on the social and economic sector of the state

It will be difficult for us to access it on monetary terms but, in some areas, our children have stopped going to school. so you cannot quantify that kind of loss. Our women cannot go to eh market or riverside to fetch water. Our men cannot harvest their crops and in the few places they did, the bandit will collect it from them or stop them from harvesting their crops. So it is difficult for us to assess the economic loss to our people. The social loss is serious that, it will take within the next 10-20years before we will know the negative impact on our children that are not in school now.

Given the opportunity to advise both state and federal government on how to end the insecurity, what will it be

I cannot tell you that I or anybody has absolute wisdom on how the situation can be stopped because both state and federal government are doing their best. But I would want a comprehensive approach that would include synergy between the federal agencies and traditional institutions, village heads, community leaders, and all stakeholders are taken into consideration in confronting these monster

Coming back to you, how true are reports that, you are eyeing the gubernatorial seat of Niger state

My response to that will be, even today is not in my hands not to talk of tomorrow. What God has destined will be. Nobody can change it. For now, I will concentrate on my senatorial zone and fulfill my mandate for them.

But how true are reports that the governor is grooming you to take over from him

I am hearing that for the first time. I cannot even remember the last time I saw the governor. If it is God’s will for me to be the next governor, he will do it. For now, I depend solely on Almighty Allah for guidance and direction.

what are your plans for your senatorial one now that the year has just started

We try every year to undertake lots of developmental projects like rehabilitation of schools, construction of a classrooms, buying of books, teaching skills and also developing fish market for the zone. We have also tried to construct culverts, bridges to link other communities so that our men and women can go to markets and also transport their goods to the various markets. We have also distributed solar street lights across the one, we have also tried to distribute and construct solar powder borehole. We intend to intensify these laudable projects this year. We are also hoping to bring an open university to the zone by converting one of the tertiary schools here. We will also open up look-down areas. We did three primary health center last year and we intend to do more this year and we will provide ambulances to remote areas so they can transport the sick.