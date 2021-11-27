National chairman-designate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said his administration won’t be able to probe past financial dealings of the party until it sees the financial records.

Ayu said he works with facts and not hearsay, adding that he has not seen the party’s books or received any handover notes.

The incoming chairman stated this in a statement yesterday seeking to clarify his comments bothering on an allegation raised by a former PDP national chairman, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, that over N11 Billion which he left in the party’s coffers could not be accounted after he was sacked from office shortly before the 2011 general election.

Ayu had said “The outgoing NWC has set up different committees to look into different areas, we shall take up all the reports, review them, look at the facts and then attend to each issue according to the facts available to us.

“I want to assure you that we shall try to clean our house no matter who is going to be affected, we shall try to clean our house following due process and that due process also includes exhausting all internal conflict resolving mechanisms before we bring in any external intervention when we cannot resolve the issue,” the chairman-designate said.

But in a statement from his media office yesterday, Ayu said until he sees the records of the party he won’t be able to talk of embarking on a probe.

The statement said, “Ayu maintains what he said during the presentation of the communique to the media that:

“He has not seen the books of the party or received any handover notes, and so cannot make any authoritative comment on any allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dr. Ayu works with facts; not hearsay. And until we see the books, we can’t talk of probing anybody.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to ignore any reports to the contrary,” the statement added.