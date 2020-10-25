The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State has written to the Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, on why it members may not resume even as government promised to look into the issues it has raised.

The union declared that its members would not resume even if the university reopened until the lingering challenges facing the progress of the university were addressed.

Niger State Government, through the Ministry for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology has directed the state tertiary institutions to begin preparation for reopening today.

ASUU IBB University however in a letter , addressed to the Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and made available to Journalists vowed not to resume until the lingering issues facing the staff and institution were fully addressed.

The letter, jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Kudu Dangana and the Secretary, Dr. M. J. Lakan, read in part “the attention of the Union has been drawn to the directive from the Ministry of Tertiary Institution to reopen the university for academic activities. We use this medium to remind you of the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the Union which is sequel to the resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU at its emergency meeting held on the 21st March, 2020, declared as indefinite, total and comprehensive.

“The branch is still on the indefinite strike action which preceded the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, this instruction will amount to an exercise in futility and government shall be responsible for the consequences of encouraging students back on campus without lectures,” the letter added.

The letter stated further drew the attention of the ministry to issues earlier raised in our meetings and correspondences to you on inadequate funding, poor staffing, poor infrastructure, non-payment or promotion arrears for professorial cadre and Earned Academic Allowances, as other reasons why its members would not resume.

Niger State Ministry for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology has promised that the issues would be resolved this week as the commissioner Professor Abubakar Baba Aliyu, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Engineer Abubakar Salisu, asked the union to soft pedal in their agitation for the sake of the future of young students who needed to return to school to continue with their Studies.

Meanwhile the ministry has commenced the fumigation of 11 state-owned tertiary Institutions in the state ahead of Reopening.

Professor Aliyu at the official flag off of the exercise at the Niger State College of Education, said the fumigation was part of activities put in place by state government for safe reopening of the schools..