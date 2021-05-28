Special assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Food and Vegetable Market, Chief Emmanuel Uzor yesterday said Ebube Agu security outfit has been deployed to the demolished Abapka main market which has been turned to a safe haven for criminals.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Abakaliki, Chief Uzor maintained that the deployment followed a public outcry over the activities of criminals and hoodlums in the area.

The immediate past chief press secretary to the governor said the state government had as part of security measures embarked on the demolition of the defunct Abakpa market adding that it was demolished not only because it had become a safe haven for criminals but also to give the Abakaliki city the befitting status it deserves.

On the conditions given for the relocation, he said that the relocation was made free but not everybody who left the market relocated to the international market.

According to him, “Some people willingly didn’t go to the new market but for us as a government, we built and allocated the shops to every interested trader with no payment at least for period of six months”.

“In the Abakaliki master plan, the defunct Abakpa market was not initially supposed to be because it was originally designated a residential area.

However, because of one error or the other, the area was turned into market.

“Successive governments had initiated plans to relocate the market and return it to its original plan in the masterplan of the city but due to one reason or the other, it failed.

“So when the present administration under Governor David Umahi came on board in line with his administration policy of making the city pride of Modern Nigeria built a modern international market and relocated the traders,” he said.