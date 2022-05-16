Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that her ministry has now fully deployed technology to monitor and evaluate beneficiaries of National Social Investments Programme (NSIP) to actualise the goal of the programme.

Hajia Farouq stressed that her ministry is working assiduously toward meeting the federal government mandate of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

In her address during the closing of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Management training in Abuja, Farouq said besides reversing Nigeria’s poverty trend the programme has overcome the challenges of just paying numbers without verified statistics.

Represented by the national coordinator of NSIP, Dr Umar Bindir, the minister said to tackle poverty and hunger across the country, the programmes under the NSIP was premised on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth, and women.

According to her, “We have taken a position to enumerate beneficiaries of the school feeding programme. We have captured their names and pictures; We have also actually taken their fingerprints too.

So, we now have an actual database of the children that we are feeding.

“All those gaps and challenges of just paying numbers have been overcome.

“Similarly, for our monitoring evaluation, before we only depend on field data but, we are now using devices and applications to make sure we have the database of the children we are feeding. Our N-Power teachers are also on the ground because our GPS system through our devices is fully deployed and working.”

She, however, urged Nigerians and beneficiaries to collectively support the goals of the programme.