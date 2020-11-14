Access Bank said it froze the accounts of its customers linked to EndSARS protest, based on a directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), that is acting on a valid court order. The bank, however, sympathised with the affected customers, adding that it hoped the matter is resolved “as soon as possible”.

In a statement issued by the management of the Bank yesterday, it expressed surprise that the bank was being targeted negatively in spite of evidence that it was not behind the customers’ ordeals. “We want to express our sympathy for the inconvenience that eight of our customers are going through due to the restrictions on their accounts as mandated by a federal court order.

We are eager for this to be resolved as soon as possible,” the bank said. The bank directed that enquiries and views be channelled to the regulatory and judicial agencies where the matter is receiving attention while expressing surprise that some individuals still choose to target Access Bank in a negative manner despite not being the source of the action,” the bank said.