By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has explained why the country is enmeshed in some of the divisions and conflicts.

He assured however that Nigeria is able to overcome the current security challenges confronting the nation and that the federal government was reorganizing the entire security architecture in the country.

Osinbajo stated this when he received on a courtesy visit at the presidential villa, His Royal Majesty, Yakanaje Uke, in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Dr Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan.

A statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande , quoted the VP as saying: “There is no question at all that we are facing security challenges, but we are able to overcome them. The role of the leadership is to sit down to think through the problems.

“This is a big country, so policing is very difficult. There is a need for us to reorganize our security architecture, which is what is going on now.”

Osinbajo assured that the present challenges will prepare Nigeria for a greater and prosperous future, urging the traditional institution to support the re-engineering process.

His words: “I believe strongly that the reason why we are experiencing what we are going through today is because we are being prepared for the future.

“A future where we will take into account all of the problems because if we haven’t gone through the problems we are going through now, it will be difficult for us to appreciate the importance of fairness and justice, the importance of giving people a voice and a representation. I am very pleased to hear about what you are doing.

“One of the reasons why we have some of the divisions and conflicts in the parts of the country is because people do not feel included in the management of affairs in their localities.”

Commending the Yakanaje for his leadership style, the Vice President said “I think you have created an opportunity where the options are available for bringing appeals to a center of fairness and justice for people from across the country, and it is one that is to be emulated.

And I think that this is the way Nigeria should be. We should be able to say that no matter where you are from, if you have the talent, if you work hard, you will succeed wherever you are. You will not be constrained by your political, ethnic or religious affiliations.”

“Every great society that has succeeded in the world is multiethnic and they succeeded because they brought in talents from all over the place”.

On his part, the traditional ruler commended the vice president for his ability to bring people of different ethnic groups in the country together.

He said, “In “Karu LGA of Nasarawa, we are emulating your efforts, bringing ethnic groups in Nigeria together as one.”