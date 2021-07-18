kwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has said the five percent stake in oil revenue demanded by southern governors in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was justifiable and based on effects of oil exploitation on the host communities.

The governor who spoke with journalists after attending the graduation ceremony of El Amin International School in Minna, Niger State yesterday, said the five percent was better than what was proposed by the senate.

According to him, the three percent proposed by the senate is too small if the environmental hazards host communities suffer was put into consideration.

He said; “Fishermen can no longer earn a living because of oil spillage while their farmers too cannot farm in their lands in addition to numerous challenges confronting members of oil communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While saying that National Assembly has right to perform it duties, he said the host communities also have the right to demand for what they think is the best for them in this circumstance.

He said the southern governors were still studying the situation and that they wish the country the best at all times.