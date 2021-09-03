The Jude Okeke-led faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has explained the reasons why lawmakers in the party defected to All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement by the publicity secretary of the party, Ikechukwu Chukwuyere, he said the mass defection is a clear indication that APGA, is losing its grip of the grassroots where real politicking is.

According to him, the desperate attempt to impose Chukwuma Soludo as the party’s flagbearer in the state will surely boomerang.

The statement reads” we have noted with dismay and great concern the mass defection of lawmakers elected on the platform of our dear party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra State House of Assembly to the All Progresives Congress (APC).

“That this very troubling and ugly development is coming very close to the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state is no doubt very disturbing.

“It is clear to us as a party that this disturbing mass defection is one of the direct and clear consequences of the injustice meted out to the party’s governorship candidate in the election, Honourable Chuma Umeoji.

“Only those who are not concerned if our party loses the state in the forthcoming election will not support Umeoji’s candidature.

“It is clear that Umeoji is the candidate that has mass appeal among party members and in the state in general.

“APGA will lose Anambra State Government House if Umeoji is not allow to fly the party’s flag because the people want Umeoji at all cost and not an unpopular Soludo ,” he added .