The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has positively changed the face of Kaduna state since he assumed office in 2015, so much that the state has not been the same again.

The Institute further noted that Governor El-Rufai has ‘’redirected the state on a trajectory to growth and development that is unrivalled by your peers. Your footprints are indelible in all spheres.’’

The National Vice President of NIPR, Adewale Adeniyi who made these remarks at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, highlighted why El-Rufai was made the patron of the Institute.

According to him, part of the provision of the law that sets up NIPR ‘’is the conferment of the position of patron of state chapters to governors and grand patron to the president of the country.’’

Adeniyi who is an Assistant Controller General of Customs, argued that even though that provision ‘’is in the books, NIPR is quite reluctant to perform this function on just any governor. In fact, it is on record that the Institute has performed only three such investiture ceremonies since 2012.’’

‘’We are reluctant to begin to go on an investiture spree, because we are careful who we identify with. Individuals do not have to be professionals, but we look out for excellence in people we want to have anything to do with,’’ he added.