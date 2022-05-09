Chairman of Qausain TV, Alhaji Nasir Musa Idris, also known as Albanin Agege has explained why his TV station went into partnership with BBC Hausa to share content.

He said it was because BBC is the best in research and professionalism in the whole world.

Idris disclosed this in a special interview with BBC Hausa during an official visit to the headquarters in London United Kingdom recently.

Nasir said, Qausain TV, which started airing its programmes on Eutelsat 16 A Satellite since 1st October last year, opted for BBC partnership to strenghten their programmes for more target audience.

“We started airing as I said earlier, and people are enjoying watching us. We are broadcasting news, reports, politics, entertainments, culture and religion as well.

“More interestingly about us is how we broadcasts in three major languages. We yielded Hausa 70 percent while English and Arabic has 15 percent each,” he added.

When asked on the challenges the new station is facing, he said their major challenges are the running cost including diesel, law internet accessibility and the lack of advertisements that are making the production more difficult.