The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said its operatives raided the Abuja head office of an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, after receiving a petition of criminal defamation against its managing editor, Samuel Ogundipe and reporter, Ademola Akintade.

Reacting to LEADERSHIP enquiry on the raid and arrest of the some of the staff of the publication on Friday, the Police PRO, FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the unnamed petitioner also complained of cyber stalking by the online newspaper.

The PPRO also stated that those arrested have been released on bail after taking their statements as investigation continues.

According to her, “a petition was written against the duo of Samuel Ogundipe and Ademola Akintade for criminal defamation, injurious falsehood publication of news known to be false and cyber stalking contrary to section 391, 392, 393, 395 and 418 of the Penal code and section 24(1) cybercrime (prohibition prevention etc) Act, 2015.

“In investigating this case, a duly signed warrant of arrest was obtained and presented to effect the arrest of the duo, their statements have been taken and they have been granted bail. While investigation continues.”

Peoples Gazette had reported that John Adenekan, an assistant managing editor, was taken away by the police at about 12:35pm by five armed police officers who broke into the newspaper’s office opposite NNPC Quarters in Utako District of Abuja.

The report also said the officers returned to the office to arrest four other staff members, Ameedat Adeyemi, Grace Oke, Sammy Ogbu and Justina Tayani.

The officers told Adenekan that the arrest was over their June 23 news story detailing how anti-graft agency, ICPC, raided a property allegedly belonging to a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), and recovered cash and luxury items.

When LEADERSHIP reached out to Ogundipe, who resides outside the country, he told our reporter that he had nothing to say other than the narrative his newspaper has pushed out.

“Muhammadu Buhari may cry about what and what shouldn’t be his legacy, but this unwarranted onslaught on our journalists today, one of many we have suffered since we launched PG in September 2020, will forever live in infamy for his despotic regime,” Ogundipe was quoted as saying in the People’s Gazette report.