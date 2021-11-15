Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) is collaborating with all relevant agencies to boost the investment drive of the state government, create jobs, improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and open up more revenue streams for the state.

The Director General of KASUPDA, Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko, made tis known while explaining the rationale behind the stakeholders engagement that the Authority held on street naming and property numbering in Kaduna state, last Thursday.

In a statement issued by KASUPDA, the Director General said that the aim of the street naming and property naming is to ‘’develop a coherent digital addressing system that will boost investment opportunities in Kaduna state.’’

Ismail also listed some objectives of the proposed exercise which include, ‘’to make residents and visitors find the exact locations that they are looking for, without stress, improving mapping data for better service delivery and to enhance overall city management and security.’’

According to the Director General, the appropriate numbering and naming of streets in Kaduna state will also enhance response to emergencies like fire outbreaks, flooding, epidemics and general environmental hazards.

‘’Apart from all these, correct numbering and naming of streets will also add to the investors’ confidence in Kaduna state,’’ he said.

The Director General said that KASUPDA got feedback from stakeholders during the last meeting, when the Authority mooted the idea at the meeting which held at the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, promising that all useful suggestions will be incorporated into the planned exercise.