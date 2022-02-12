How is the campaign going so far?

So far so good. We are moving around to canvas the support for the movement. There is no much to say but we will not like to reveal our strategy for any other person to go and adopt because I’m Nigeria we have quite alot of people that are very good in trying to adopt what you have to move forward or as a your own strategy. So for now I can tell you that all is going on well.

What is the selling unique point of Yari going into this contest?

He is bringing unity and cohesion to the party. He will bring everybody together to ensure APC wins the 2023 elections. He has done it before and you know that he can still do it. He was former national chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum which led to some people calling him junior president of the nation event though, constitutionally, President Buhari remains the president of Nigeria. But that expression about Yari came because of the way he led the governors of 36 states. So he has proven that he has done it before and he is going to do it again. Nevertheless, he is a party man. He was former secretary of the state government and party chairman in his state and he delivered fantastically. And because of the strategy he has put in place, we dethroned the sitting governor of PDP. So that proves he can do it.

But does he enjoy the support of the governors?

He has the support of other governors because they know what he did when he led them at the Nigeria’s governors forum. Yari led them well such that he became the longest serving chairman of the governors’ forum. So that shows clearly that all the governors will say they are with him.

Are you concerned that the rift between Yari and his successor will affect his chances?

You see, the party is open for all to come in. Yari whole heartedly accepted the governor’s coming into the party but we accepted that there should be condition, that there should be a sit-down and agreement on issues but nobody called us. You cannot tell us that after Yari has built the structure, somebody who is just coming in yesterday will tell us that he is the leader, and that he owns party. Where does that ever happened? Can he win an election? Somebody who was just given mandate and you’re telling us he can win an election. So as far as APC is concerned people are talking about who can help them and Yari has helped people. If he should go to Zamfara now everything will stand still. We are talking about people who know politics and you are talking about somebody who just start politics. He should have stayed in his own party, let him go and stay in PDP and face us. Yari is not somebody that can be played with.

As we speak there are people who are pushing for the zone to be considered for the position. Some are saying the North Central, some are saying it should to be for someone of CPC extraction. What is your position?

I ask is it constitutional? Is zoning part of constitution? It is not. I know what happened to us in Zamfara. So nobody will come and tell us that they are zoning anything. They are not going to zone anything. Who gave them the authority to zone? There is nothing like zoning, they should give fair treatment to all. Everybody should be given enabling environment to contest, everybody should go and show his strength. So I do not believe in zoning.

What of the about consensus arrangement?

If it favors my candidate then it is fine and good. I want it to favor my candidate.

There are those in your party who are saying that your candidate is not a good party manager going considering what happened in Zamfara in 2019 which led the party to lose all the positions to opposition party?

As far as I’m concern Yari, is a good party manager. What happened in Zamfara was a calculated action to undermine us. I was the director general of the campaign. So I know what happened. So whoever says Yari is not a good party manager is biased because you need to go and study or ask about what happened before you can make that comment. So, as far as I’m concerned, he is a very good party manager because we won all our elections. So everybody should be given an enabling environment to go and show his strength.

The issue of candidates with EFCC case has been rife. What is this thing surrounding Yari and the EFCC?

I have never seen such because I was his chief of staff. The whole of his administration was done by me. Abdullazeez worked for his people. He developed Zamfara from grass to top. In the whole of that zone, nobody that did what Abdullazeez did. This is a political season anybody can attempt to paint him black by saying he has case with EFCC.

Most of the said petitions were sponsored by mischief makers from within and outside the state. But they cannot be prove their fictitious allegations.