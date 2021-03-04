BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has justified the decision to relocate the Abia State College of Health and Management Technology (ASCHMT), Aba to a new site in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa local government area.

At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new site, Ikpeazu explained that the relocation will drive both economic activities and social development among other from the old one to the hinterlands.

He said the old site, which dates back to the colonial days had become unsustainable owing to increasing commercial activities around the location, adding that it was also no longer conducive for academic operations.

Maintaining that the decision will give greater impetus to the agenda of his administration to spread development across every part of the state, he assured that the construction work will be completed on scheduled.

Similarly, both the rector and the chairman of the governing board of the college, Professor Lawrence Chigbu and Engr. Ogbuokiri respectively, described the relocation as timely and a right step in the right direction.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the area’s council, Hon Michael Ibe Nwoke commended the governor and the administration for the relocation, noting its intention to provide the needed support for the project.