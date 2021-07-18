In the midst of adversity, leaders must and are expected to remain calm so that their subjects will follow their footsteps, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy themed: Winning in Adversity, organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, stated: “It is in times of adversity or difficulty or hardship that leaders are most relevant and most needed.

“The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or his focus, he must calm himself down and calm the people down as well.”

The vice president added; “When all is well, there is no need for guidance, encouragement or instruction, but it is especially in the midst of wars, conflicts, insurgency, famines, danger and fear that people look to leadership.”

Citing the story of Moses and the Israelites in the Bible, Prof Osinbajo noted: “Moses looked up to God for help and God spoke to him. But note that Moses first gave the people confidence in the power of God to deliver and fulfil His promises.

“He had not yet heard from God on this particular problem, but because he knew the God he served, he was able to say this with confidence.”

In the virtual keynote address he stressed the need for leaders to remain unruffled because, “In adversity, especially where the future looks bleak, people want to give up, retreat, go back and they certainly don’t want to go forward.”

Osinbajo himself an alumnus of the academy encouraged leaders, particularly Christian leaders, to act in faith and not fear when they faced crisis, especially existential crisis.