The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it shifted the state-wide congresses to October 16 because the initial date was too close to the October 1 Independence Day celebration.

The party said it wants governors, ministers, and party members who will be involved in the celebrations to participate in it.

The party initially fixed the state congresses for October 2, 2021 following the September 4 local government congresses and July 31, ward congresses.

The national secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, who announced the rescheduling of the congresses on Wednesday was silent on the reason for postponement.

But in a fresh statement, Akpanudoedehe said “The need to honor the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, which holds a day before the initial date fixed for the state congresses, informed the new date.

“Governors, ministers, and party members will be involved in the Independence celebrations in their various states. The party decided to reschedule the state congresses to allow all our members to participate in the Independence celebration,” Akpanudoedehe said.

The ward and local government congresses widened the rift in some state chapters of the party, as warring camps held parallel congresses, resorted to legal action amid expulsion of members.