The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 48 staff members were sacked because of irregularities in their recruitment.

A source at the agency told LEADERSHIP that part of the irregularities was the placement of 31 years old staff on level 14.

NEMA spokesperson, Ezekiel Manzo, in a statement yesterday, said, “The attention of the management of NEMA has been drawn to some grossly misleading publications on February 10, 2021, with the headline, ‘NEMA Sacks 48 workers 1 year after recruitment,’ and Thursday 11th February, 2021 with the caption, ‘48 Sacked workers legally recruited, FCC Contradicts NEMA.’

“Contrary to the allegations in some publications, NEMA did not sack any staff, rather, the management of the agency only correctly nullified a questionable and hurriedly arranged recruitment that was marred by irregularities and lack of adherence to established procedures for recruitment into the Public Service. Those claimed to have been sacked were candidates of that spurious exercise.

“To set the records straight, NEMA wishes to make the following clarifications on the matter:

“The supervising ministry of NEMA, the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, was completely excluded from the recruitment. The standard protocol dictates that the ministry, which was created and assigned a supervisory role over the agency in 2019, must be briefed and involved in such exercises.

“It is unfortunate that the affected candidates were issued appointment letters without exhausting the conditions enshrined in the Public Service Rules (PSR) and the Guidelines for Appointment.

However, Public Service Rules are established to protect the interest of the government as well as the employees. Therefore, they cannot be discountenanced.”