Authorities of the Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion, has explained that it was forced to sack one of its priests, Rev. Lumenkristi Sylvester Eboh due to his unrepentant amorous and fraudulent lifestyle unbecoming of an ordained cleric of the Church.

The deputy chancellor/registrar of the diocese, Sir Ben Uzuegbu (SAN) told newsmen that the archbishop of the Niger, Archbishop Owen Nwokolo had been tolerating the various actions of the dismissed Rev. Eboh, which according him included establishment of a parallel church, constant beating of his wife, impregnating a lady, diversion of funds of the church, and insubordination for a very long time in the hope that he would repent.

According to Uzuegbu, “The Diocese on the Niger has a constitution, and, every priest in the diocese is under the bishop, but, Rev. Lumenkristi Eboh established a parallel Church, an adoration ministry and secretly registered it at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“A lady who has psychiatric case, 20 years old Ozioma Onubuogu went to Rev Eboh’s adoration ministry centre, and, while he was praying for the girl, he started admiring her and later put the girl in a family condition.

“After impregnating the girl, he now went and gave prophesy to a young man in his ministry that the Holy spirit revealed to him that he should marry the girl,” Uzuegbu stated.

He stated that the diocese was compelled to give the public explanation so as not to allow the sacked priest deceive gullible and uninformed members of the public.

Eboh on the other hand, had accused the archbishop of intimidating him, alleging that the bishop demanded that he should make him a trustee of his adoration ministry which he refused.

Eboh also accused the bishop of engineering his wife to abandon their marriage, adding that he voluntarily tendered his resignation as a priest.

