The Commissioner of Education, Dr SHEHU USMAN MUHAMMAD MAKARFI, explained the rationale behind closing down some schools in Kaduna state while others are still open in this interview below.

By Zainab Altine Yusuf

Last Tuesday, at an expanded State Security meeting, stakeholders brainstormed on the way out, given bandits’ activities on schools. Afterwards, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said that the government would not close down schools despite the attacks. A day after, you shut down some schools; why did you defy the governor’s clear directive?

First and foremost, let me capture what the governor said correctly. He said that schools would remain open unless otherwise advised by security agencies. Before the expanded meeting on security on Tuesday, you will recall that we moved some students from one school to another due to security advice. We moved Dr Shehu Lawal Giwa Girls Science Secondary School Giwa to Government Girls Science Secondary School Zaria, the former Women’s Teachers’ College. Also, Girls Secondary School Mararraban Kubau was moved to Government Girls Science Secondary School Soba. The Government Technical School Kajuru was moved to Government Technical School Malali. And then we moved Government Secondary School Abet also to Malali in Kaduna. And we shut down some private schools that we felt were very vulnerable. So, it is a continuous exercise. In essence, what His Excellency said was that the entire schools in Kaduna state would not be shut down because of insecurity. But on a case by case basis, when the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs finds it necessary, they will tell us which schools to close down.

As we were holding that expanded security meeting on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had sent an alert to us that they have a security report from Kajuru local government that some bandits are planning to abduct students in particular locations. So we should close down schools in the local government. So, we forwarded the email to the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). Unknown to us, the Chairman of SUBEB had made his investigations and found out that some students of some private schools have been abducted already. Having learnt this, we immediately ordered the closure of schools around the area where there were those abductions. The Director-General of the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority also got in touch with her officer in that area, and he gave the same information. So, to answer your question directly, we didn’t defy the governor’s directive. Even while the meeting was going on, we had already gotten that security tip from the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Now, we have decided to set up an Emergency Security Committee comprising the Ministry of Education, Quality Assurance, SUBEB and other stakeholders. We are currently meeting daily to review the information that we receive from security agencies, schools, SUBEB and Education Secretaries of local governments. By the time we harness this information, we can refer back to either His Excellency, the Governor or Deputy Governor for further directives. Our team is also working with the Garrison Commander.

Where it becomes necessary, we can take some instant measures and refer to the governor later. On that Tuesday, we visited about 35 schools; they were some schools that we advised to close down, but they pleaded with us that we should allow them to improve on their security arrangements. We have also reported that to His Excellency. But when the government decides that those schools must be closed, we will direct them to close down. Apart from daily meetings, we have now commenced daily inspection of schools to determine schools that we think are vulnerable.

Last week, the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority amended the timetable of schools. Is it also part of the security measures that your ministry put in place to safeguard schools in Kaduna state?

You know that we lost a lot of time during the lockdown when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging in 2020. We did the timetable initially, thinking that we will be able to finish when we called students back by October. But again, before Christmas, we had a reason why we should close down schools. This also affected the second plan of the academic calendar. When we opened this year, we started late; we are just opening some schools; primary 1 to 3 will only be opened by Monday(today). So, we need to have another new timetable. That timetable is not for Kaduna state alone; it’s a timetable for the whole country. As we rollout that timetable, it will affect students coming to Kaduna state from other states. It will also affect students from Kaduna state going to other states. It will also affect students transiting from Junior Secondary School to Senior Secondary School and those from Senior Secondary School going to higher institutions. So, indeed, its something that involves several stakeholders. So, we met with these stakeholders, and the Quality Assurance Authority reviewed the timetable. The review was made in such a way that we can recover what we lost in 2020. In the timetable, the weeks that they will spend in school is what matters; the periods for holidays have been scaled down so that students can recover what they have lost. Some extra lessons will also be given.

Mind you, we will not be able to roll out the timetable 100% because the Covid-19 protocol is still in force. Some students will have to come in the morning, and some will have to go in the afternoon; that’s another challenge. But again, we hope to review the timetable to see if we are succeeding or not and whether or not to go back to the drawing board.

Is the ministry considering retaining the e-learning programme or lessons on the radio that was introduced during the lockdown, as a way of recovering from the lost period?

Indeed, that will continue. We have appealed to the government to allow us to continue with e-learning, and the government has granted us that request. We are waiting for the funds. But again, what we are going to be doing is Blended Learning. Some students will be taking lessons in the classrooms, while others will be at home to listen to their studies on the radio. That arrangement will continue until we are done with the issue of Covid-19 and all the attendant social distancing. This means that some students will attend classes while their fellow students will be at home. Those at home will be the ones utilizing the e-learning facility and opportunity while those in class will have full contact with the teacher. So, what we will be doing is Blended Learning, not just e-learning.

But will this Blended Learning be applicable to just public schools?

Its applicable to all institutions, whether public or private, depending on their population and the arrangement. Each school will make its own arrangement; if it’s a private school, they will take it to Quality Assurance for vetting and approval. If it is a public school, we are doing the timetable from here, particularly for the Senior Secondary Schools. For Basic Education, SUBEB will be doing that. So, Blended Learning cuts across primary schools to higher institutions. It is being monitored by the relevant authorities that is saddled with the supervision.

Kaduna state prides itself as The Centre of Learning. In the last few years, it has topped all northern states when WAEC released its results. Do you think that the state will still maintain this lead, given the period that students have stayed at home because of Covid-19?

Certainly, I have no doubt in my mind that we will continue to hold onto that position and even improve on it, especially because of the investments that Kaduna State Government is doing in the education sector. We want to challenge states that come tops nationwide, in all examinations. The Blended Learning that we are doing is going to be sustained, even after Covid-19 pandemic. We are also strengthening our ICT systems. Already, we have supplies of hundreds of computers that we are going to distribute to all schools to enhance access to e-learning platforms. His Excellency is making sure that we have access to data in the state, about 4G and above. This will also enhance access to e-learning platform at a cheaper price. Again, we are employing 7,600 teachers right away, even though our gap is 15,200.

They will start interview on Monday(today); as soon as they start working, certainly, the quality of education is going to improve. His Excellency has even addressed the problem of furniture contract which has been lingering since 2015. There were some hiccups but they have been resolved. He has directed that those who did quality furniture should be paid and those that require review should be reviewed. So, adequate furniture will be supplied to all our schools. And of course, that will also improve the quality of our learning.

We are building six science secondary schools this year. We are building one in Jere, another in Manchok, one in Rigachukun, one in Pambeguwa, another in Hunkuyi and one in Buruku. We are also establishing a school for gifted and talented students in Danbushiya. We have also put out a procurement notice for the purchase of laboratory equipment which will promote practical lessons in science subjects. We have also submitted a proposal to the Procurement Council for the upgrade of our technical schools; the proposal will ultimately go to the State Executive Council to be passed.

With these interventions, a lot of improvements will be recorded in the education sector. And the policy of giving free uniforms to our students is still in place but Ministry of Education does not play any role now in the sewing of these uniforms. People should stop coming to the ministry to look for contracts. The principals of the schools are charged with the responsibility of producing these uniforms. They should mobilise the local tailors around the neighborhood, let them follow due process leading to the award of the contract. When they have finished and we are sure that the clothes have been sewn to specification, they should just send their documents to the ministry and we will process their payments. The role of the ministry is facilitation, coordination and ensuring that a job well done is produced.

KAD Facts

1] Kaduna State Government has declared primary and secondary education free and compulsory in the state;

2] It has abolished all forms of levies and PTA charges in all public primary and secondary schools;

3] In 2019, the government set aside N2 billion as seed money for the revamped Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board for eligible citizens to access;

4] In 2020, N4.7 billion was made available for scholarships and loans;

5] Federal and state government employees, including workers in the organised private sector who wish to further their education, can access up to N5 million loan, payable over a period of five years at a single digit interest of 8%;

6] Government has completely overhauled 15 selected historic schools across Kaduna state;

7] It has constructed new storey buildings in 30 primary schools which have high population density across the state;

8] The government secured full accreditation of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for Twenty (20) Programmes at the Kaduna State University (KASU) in May 2018;

9] In February 2020, KASU secured final accreditation for its medical programme;

10] Six Science Secondary Schools are being constructed at Pambegua (Kubau LGA), Hunkuyi (Kudan LGA), Rigachikun (Igabi LGA), Buruku (Chikun LGA), Jere (Kagarko LGA) and Manchok (Kaura LGA).