Nigerian Breweries Plc has said the desire to make Nigerians happy led to its sponsorship of major concerts in Nigeria last December 2021.

The concerts sponsored by NB included the Livespot X Festival which featured GenZ Republik; the Orange Concert with Tems; the Savage Concert, PSquare, Wizkid and DJ Spinall that took place at Livespot Experience Centre, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos; the Flytime Festival with Neyo and Asa, Rhythm Unplugged, Wizkid and Davido set to take place at Eko Hotel, Lagos and Stacked December featuring Patoranking, Burna Boy, Wizkid and other talented artistes.

Speaking on the support for the musical concerts, Funso Ayeni, national trade marketing manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, “We are thrilled to have been a part of bringing to life concerts around the country this December. A major part of our mission at Nigerian Breweries is to bring happiness to our customers all over the country and the sponsorship of these concerts line up perfectly with this vision.

“As part of our sponsorships, Nigerian Breweries provided free drinks and played a crucial role in bringing several of these artistes to Lagos, and we are glad that through this sponsorship, Nigerians have been able to unwind and relieve the stress of the year. The year 2021 might have come and gone, but the beautiful memories, fun and undiluted entertainment that characterised the month of December still linger in the hearts of Nigerians as the foremost brewing company, Nigerian Breweries, took the truly ambitious goal of supporting musical concerts that took place across the country from the 16th to 30th December 2021,’’ Ayeni said.

