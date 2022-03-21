A group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF) has defended its appeal to the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said based on his track records both as Rivers State governor and a serving minister, Amaechi can help greatly in the transformation of Nigeria.

Through its national leader, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, UHF LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital that its members had begun a sensitsation walk across the states in the South-South zone beginning from Cross River State to pressure Amaechi to declare his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Wali said Amaechi is “our project and we are going on sensitisation exercise to garner support and to pressure him to declare for the 2023 presidential election.

“We have started with Cross River State and we are committed to covering all the six states in the South-South zone for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. We believe he has all the qualities to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Meanwhile, UHF national chairman, Chima Onuoha, has said Nigeria cannot afford to miss a leader like Amaechi at this point in the history of the country’s development.

Onuoha, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said the group’s walk in Calabar was to sensitise Nigerians on the need to join the call on Ameachi to offer himself for the next presidential race.

