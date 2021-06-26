The national president of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), Khalil Muhammad Bello, has appealed to the federal government to re-strategise efforts to end the perennial problem between farmers and herders.

In a statement signed by its national president and which was made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, he stated that, “our desire is to bring an end to the nation’s distractive perennial conflict between our two inseparable brothers (Farmers/Herders).

“We always observe and offer useful advice to federal and our Northern State governments on what ought to be done to end the said solvable crises and we were doing so by thorough assessment of any government programmes and policy that we felt had something to do to our pastoral occupation, which directly affects the nation’s security.

“Of recent interest is the federal governments widely publicised and highly applauded move to reclaim the encroached grazing reserves and blocked cattle routes across the Northern States with a view to ending the unnecessary clashes between cattle rearers and farmers and the wanton movement of pastoralists to Southern part of this country in search of animal pastures and water points which is mainly caused by the encroachment or total blockage of cattle routes.

“Government should be taking drastic actions against anybody found sabotaging government efforts in reclaiming the cattle routes and encroached grazing reserves”.