A group, Progressives Opinion Leaders Group (POLG) has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he is a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to work for the nation’s growth and development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to LEADERSHIP Group Limited Corporate Headquarters in Abuja yesterday, the national coordinator, Progressives Opinion Leaders Group, Shettima Abba Gana, said Nigeria must move forward.

Gana said Nigerians deserved a leader that could consolidate on the gains of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He commended LEADERSHIP for picking Osinbajo as its Person of the Year.

According to him, “Nigerians must move forward and be properly secured. We deserve a leader that his body language can bring about a stable political atmosphere that can in turn lead to economic and job progress.

“All parts of Nigeria are important. If any part is sick, everywhere is sick and this is because the nation is interconnected.”

Gana also noted that the vice president is entrepreneurially-minded, adding that he is confident that businesses in Nigeria will thrive if he is elected president in 2023.

On his part, the editor-in-chief, LEADERSHIP, Azu Ishiekwene, welcomed the leaders of the support group to LEADERSHIP, assuring them of support and partnership.

