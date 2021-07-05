A political pressure group, the Vision for a Better, Progressive and United Nigeria, has advanced reasons for canvassing support for election of a former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming national convention of the party.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Peter Akubuo, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, observed that the party, more than any other time, needed the clout and political goodwill of the former Borno governor to scale the turbulence often associated with post-convention period.

He also noted that among other qualified members jostling for the party’s top job, Sheriff stands out as the one that has what it takes to unite different interests within and outside the party and galvanise them for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the opposition parties have laid ambush against the APC, waiting for the end of President Muhamamadu Buhari’s tenure to strike, stressing that for the party to remain formidable and retain power, it requires a national chairman that enjoys massive political goodwill across party lines.

Advising the Buni-led caretker committee to push for consensus candidate for the office of National Chairman, Akubuo, pointed out that Sheriff “has massive experience in party administration, adding that the fact that he was once the National Chairman of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), puts him strategically ahead of others.”

He said, “Sheriff has the spread and goodwill to lead the APC to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

“We as a pressure group within the APC, have no doubt that Ali Modu Sheriff has what it takes to strengthen the APC and reposition it for the 2023 general elections.

“APC at this time needs a strong and experienced leader like Sheriff. The fact that he was once the National Chairman of the PDP puts him at great advantage. It will mean that the major opposition party will collapse into the APC.

“There is no gainsaying that our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), needs a dynamic, focused and self-willed leader that can galvanize and genuinely unite all members and interest groups, especially after the National Convention.

“Apart from that, you will agree with me that there were democrats and progressives, particularly those from the opposition parties that came through for the APC, when the party was at the verge of collapse, following the betrayal of some highly placed members of the party, who jumped ship at a very critical point.

“One of the democrats that threw his weight behind the APC during those trying period, was the former National Chairman of the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff.

“He collapsed a major faction of the PDP into the APC and all the lawmakers loyal to him, defected to the APC, giving our party, the much needed majority at the both Chambers of the National Assembly.

“Sheriff has continued to work from behind the scene to keep the APC from collapsing. Again we are approaching another critical point in the life of our party, the National convention. Ahead of this important meeting, where the delegates will be electing the leaders of our great party, we are appealling to the delegates from across the country to vote for Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the APC.

“Having understudied his commitment to progressive and party politics, as well as the enhancement of democratic tenets, we are convinced beyond all doubts and emotions that Sheriff is the best man for the APC top job.”

The group insisted further that, “the task of keeping the party from disintegrating after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure is a tough one and should be assigned to one that has the stamina to deliver. We should support Sheriff to emerge as the National Chairman, because he is about the only one who has what it takes to check the PDP, which is desperate to oust APC from power in 2023.

“If elected National Chairman with his enormous goodwill both within the PDP and other opposition parties, APC will further deplete the size and fortunes of other political parties and this will no doubt keep the party in strong stead ahead 2023 elections.”