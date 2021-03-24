ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

A political pressure group, the Vision for a Better, Progressive and United Nigeria, has outlined the benefits the All Progressives Congress (APC) stands to harness if Ali Modu Sheriff emerges National Chairman of the party.

The group submitted that the former Borno State governor, has massive experience in party administration, adding that the fact that he was once the National Chairman of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), puts him strategically ahead of others.

It argued that Sheriff has the spread and goodwill to lead the APC to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Peter Akubuo, in a statement in Abuja, Wednesday, urged the APC to zone the slot of the National Chairman to the Northeast to pave way for Sherrif to contest.

According to the statement, “we as a pressure group within the APC, are appealing to the former Borno governor (Sheriff) to contest for the office of the National Chairman of our great party. We have no doubt that his leadership will strengthen the APC and reposition it for the 2023 general elections”.

The statement added further that, “APC at this time needs a strong and experienced leader like Sheriff. The fact that he was once the National Chairman of the PDP puts him at great advantage. It will mean that the major opposition party will collapse into the APC.

“There is no gainsaying that our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), needs a dynamic, focused and self-willed leader that can galvanize and genuinely reconcile all members, stakeholders and interest groups ahead the all-important 2023 general elections.

“Apart from that, you will agree with me that there were democrats and progressives, particularly those from the opposition parties that came through for the APC, when the party was at the verge of collapse, following the betrayal of some highly placed members of the party, who jumped ship at a very critical point.

“One of the democrats that threw his weight behind the APC during those trying period, was the former National Chairman of the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff.

“He collapsed a major faction of the PDP into the APC and all the lawmakers loyal to him, defected to the APC, giving our party, the much needed majority at the both Chambers of the National Assembly.

“Sheriff has continued to work from behind the scene to keep the APC from collapsing. Again we are approaching another critical point in the life of our party, the National convention. Ahead of this important meeting, where the delegates will be electing the leaders of our great party, we are appealling to the delegates from across the country to vote for Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the APC.

“Having understudied his commitment to progressive and party politics, as well as the enhancement of democratic tenets, we are convinced beyond all doubts and emotions that Sheriff is the best man for the APC top job”.

The group insisted that, “to realize President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea that the APC should not be allowed to die after his tenure, we should support Sheriff to emerge as the National Chairman, because he is about the only one who has what it takes to check the PDP, which is desperate to oust APC from power in 2023.

“If elected National Chairman with his enormous goodwill both within the PDP and other opposition parties, APC will further deplete the size and fortunes of other political parties and this will no doubt keep the party in strong stead ahead 2023 elections”.

Also in the statement, the group commended President Buhari for providing a strong leadership that has kept the party together despite unavoidable internal wranglings.