Governor Simon Bako Lalong has vowed to continue to rid the civil service of staff who have questionable records, or are found to have tampered with their records. This is even as 532 staff with questionable records have so far been removed from the state payroll after an investigation using the BVN system.

Governor Lalong who disclosed this during a policy retreat for permanent secretaries held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS Kuru say the exercise will continue as those found culpable will face disciplinary proceedings.

He notes “I am aware of the huge manpower gaps that exist in the Plateau State Civil Service because of years of unemployment. With the setting up of the Nde John Gobak Committee on the Verification and Audit of Staff strength, we will address these issues once the committee completes its assignment and submits its report.

Already, about 532 names have been removed from government payroll after an investigation using the BVN system revealed inconsistencies in their records. Some had falsified their ages or tampered with their records. Others could not appear to answer queries on such records.”

Lalong told the permanent secretaries that the state revenues from FAAC which makes it very necessary to generate more revenue internally to meet the yearnings of the people, this he said necessitated priority spending on areas that will yield revenues in all MDAs as well as the blocking of leakages in the system.

He also reminded the permanent secretaries that government business in Plateau State is now driven by ICT and as such, they must not only be proficient, but also mentor all civil servants in utilising ICT for carrying out their day-to-day schedules.

Head of Service Plateau State, Engr. Sunday Chong Hyat said the Policy Retreat became necessary because of the appointment of 14 new permanent secretaries and the fact that the last exercise was held in 2015.

He states that as accounting officers of various MDAs, the permanent secretaries have been equipped with relevant knowledge to enforce discipline and good conduct in line with extant rules and regulations of the civil service.

Lead consultant, Mr. Ezekiel Gomos and the head of component, Policy and Strategy GIZ/SEDIN Mr. Akin Omoware said the retreat provided a very strategic opportunity for government to build the capacity of the top echelon of its workforce, who will drive the reforms in the state and lead in programme implementation and project execution.

They advocated for more of such trainings to build workers capacity and enable the government deliver on its mandate to the people.